Stone expecting difficult clash against Cassies

The Alleynians and Casuals meet in the Midland League Premier Division for their fourth encounter this season – with Stone successful in an FA Cup replay and the other two games draws.

Cassies will be hoping for a win to edge away from the relegation zone and Askey expects an arduous task against them.

He said: “It’s as tough as any. Anyone could beat anyone in this league.

“They’re a bit of a bogey side for us, we don’t tend to beat them often, especially at their place.

“We’re expecting to work hard like we did against Shifnal to come away with anything.”

The Alleynians boss was full of praise for his team after they were victorious against high-flying Shifnal last weekend running out 2-0 winners.

“I’m really pleased, they’re a decent side who are flying quite high in the league,” he added. “We played really well and deserved to win in the end.”

Stone currently sit 13th in the league table neither in contention for promotion or a relegation battle, but Askey isn’t massively pleased with how it’s gone so far: “We’ve just turned a little bit of a corner recently. We’ve had a pretty average season if I’m honest.

“We are playing catch-up with everyone else now and hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here.

“I’m not satisfied. It’s so tight at the top and we’ve ended up in the bottom half pack

“It’s been a frustrating season and we haven’t done as well as we did in our first season at this level.

“It’s a shame that I’m only now quite happy with the squad and it’s already February.

“I don’t think we can finish much better than mid-table. We want to finish as high as possible.

“But in our last 12 games we have got a four or five of the top sides a few times so it’ll be tough.

Elsewhere, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Walsall Wood while Darlaston Town visit Market Drayton Town and Lichfield City travel to Worcester City.

In Midland One, Dudley Town visit Ashby Ivanhoe, Cradley Town host Ingles while Bilston Town welcome Wolves Sporting.

Heath Hayes visit OJM Black Country, while Smethwick Rangers entertain Droitwich Spa.