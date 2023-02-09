Trysull’s hopes get a Spruce up from treble hero

It was in the early stages of the 353 Photography-sponsored competition that Athletic ran out worthy 5-2 victors as Chad Brandrick and Joel Crainer made it a nap hand for Athletic while Carrick Cheney netted both for Trysull FC.

In the same group, newly-crowned Paycare league champions Brandhall Colts boosted their hopes of additional silverware as they made it three Chell Cup wins, running out 3-1 winners over visiting Sedgley Rangers.

After a keenly-contested, goalless first half, Kyle Armstrong extended his impressive goalscoring form with a fine double supported by a single effort from Taylor Parkes.

The Rangers’ sole reply came from Jack Dunphy.

There was just one tie in The Sports Shop Kingswinford-sponsored Clinton Cup qualifiers and Sedgley & Gornal United West opened their programme with a narrow 2-1 home success over Hagley United.

All the goals came in first period as Harry Hill and Les Dolman secured maximum points for United West.

The league’s Concentric Property Over-30s section continues to produce several keenly-contested clashes and this week saw Claregate Park Rangers Vets move within seven points of current runaway leaders Diffusion to take over second spot.

After a closely-fought, goalless first period, Claregate broke the deadlock and had the quartet of Rodney Williams, Josh Baker, Nathan Jackson and Isaac Meggoe finding the net in a 4-0 victory.

There was a second league win in four for HC Rangers Vets, who had Nathan Lee notching a treble in a 4-2 success at Issa Casuals Vets. Ben Wilkins rounded off the scoring for Rangers, with Elliott Henry and Ryan Wallace responding.

Sportsman Vets conceded first against visiting AFC Willenhall Vets, before storming back to fire five as Leon Brown (two), Chris Brown, Steve Cater and Wayne Etheridge inflicted the damage.

Fixtures for Sunday, February 12

Chell Cup qualifiers: Brandhall Colts v Gunmakers Arms, Sedgley Rangers v AFC Sporting Gornal, Trysull Athletic v Trysull FC.