Lights finally out on Walsall Wood’s FA Vase adventure

Tividale FC & Worcester City at The Beeches

The tie between Midland Premier leaders Wood and their Hertfordshire foes became a long-running saga following two postponements and a late abandonment at Tring due to floodlight failure at 1-1 last month.

It was ruled that the tie would go ahead at Walsall Wood’s Oak Park on Saturday, but it was the visitors who prevailed in the national knockout competition thanks to an 87th-minute winner.

Harry Harris’s Wood gave themselves a lot to do after Tring attacker Levi Farruch fired a powerful left-footed strike into the corner inside 20 minutes.

Jai Verma struck back for the hosts within five minutes of the restart to restore parity.

It appeared the long-running tie was destined for penalties, but Godlove Oppong got the faintest of touches after some head tennis to deceive home keeper Callum Smith and send Wood crashing out.

Wood boss Harris felt his side were unfortunate to come out second best. He tweeted: “Gutted for the lads but proud of every single one of this special group.

“The best team doesn’t always win in football but that’s the game we love. We move on.”

Wood’s lead at the top of the Premier was cut to two points by Racing Club Warwick, but the leaders have three games in hand.

Lye Town moved above Stourport Swifts to fourth with a useful 3-1 win at Stone Old Alleynians with Nathan Scott, Joseph Palmer and Zachary Tellyn on target.

Swifts slipped up with a 2-0 defeat at Lichfield City, thanks to goals inside the final half hour from debutant Liam Kirton and fellow substitute Sam Fitzgerald. City, in sixth, trail their visitors by two points.

AFC Wulfrunians climbed to ninth with a convincing 3-0 win over Uttoxeter Town with first-half goals from Kai Adams, Aaron Bishop and a Jumaane Meggoe penalty.

Wolverhampton Casuals are out of the bottom two by just a point from Uttoxeter after a 2-0 defeat at Racing Club Warwick.

Casuals go to Uttoxeter this evening for a crunch six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

Tividale are two places, but 10 points better off despite a 1-0 home defeat to Worcester City. Tivi are back at The Beeches this evening, where they welcome AFC Wulfrunians.

Bewdley Town left it late to see off rock-bottom Market Drayton Town, but Matthew Funge rounded off his hat-trick in stoppage time for a 3-2 win for the side who had Cameron East dismissed for two yellow cards.

In Midland League Division One, a brave fightback from Cradley Town breathed new life into their survival aspirations after a pulsating 3-3 draw at Wolverhampton Sporting.

Chris Bladen, Sam Banner and Brad Ward registered to earn the visiting Hammers, two places and points adrift of safety, a vital point.

Leaders Dudley Town maintained their two-point lead with an important late win at Coton Green as Owen Massey and Harry Crook struck in the last 20 minutes.

Bilston Town and OJM Black Country remain fourth and fifth with 2-1 wins at Stapenhill and against Paget Rangers, respectively. Mid-table Wednesfield lost 2-1 at home to Ingles courtesy of a 90th-minute winner.

Heath Hayes are one place and point clear of the drop zone after a 2-2 draw at rock-bottom Haughmond, where Nick Wellecomme scored twice. Smethwick Rangers are one place higher after losing 4-0 at Nuneaton Griff.

Brocton remained third in North West Counties First Division South as two late first-half goals from Christian Blanchtte and Regan Smith saw off visitors Foley Meir.

Stafford Town’s survival bid took a hit as they fell 2-1 at Barnton. Town are one place and point clear of safety.