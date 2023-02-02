Brandall are the champions after final-day drama

On a dramatic afternoon of Paycare Division action, the Colts, who finished runners-up in their debut campaign last season, were celebrating their first title much to the delight of boss Andy Birch.

The Colts had gone into their penultimate game, trailing an equally impressive AFC Sporting Gornal outfit by just a point.

But on what proved a defining weekend in the league’s main championship battle, Sporting suffered last-match heartache after slipping up 5-4 in a tense thriller away to Trysull Athletic.

That outcome means that Brandhall lift the main Beacon silverware with a match still to play, while Sporting have to settle for second spot.

The title-clincher for Brandhall was secured with a 5-1 away triumph at Sedgley & Gornal United West and goals from Kyle Armstrong (two), Jakob Burroughs, Lewis Davies and Reece Warmington.

“Massive credit goes to the lads. It’s what we set out to achieve this season,” said delighted Brandhall manager Birch. “Each and everyone of the squad has played a part in contributing to a successful season.”

They may have just missed out at the final hurdle but Sporting boss Matt Russon and his players can feel mighty proud of their league push this term.

Right to the very end they have been in contention for league glory with such form that was again evident in their final league game against this season’s Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup quarter-finalists Trysull Athletic.

The latter got off to a blistering start with three early goals from Chad Brandrick (two) and Cal Kearney. However, Sporting showed superb battling qualities and reduced the deficit to one at the break.

Early in the second half, Sporting had produced a great turnaround by taking a 4-3 lead, before Brandrick completed his treble, and Dan Lloyd-Hickman made it a Trysull nap hand to end Sporting’s dreams. Tyler Goodyear got all four Gornal goals.

Another outfit rounding off their Paycare fixtures were AFC Bloxwich who hit Sedgley Rangers 7-1 to climb into the top three. Inflicting the damage were, Luke Oakley, Nick Arnold (both two), Tom Battisson, Ashley Justin and Brian Jones. Rangers’ sole response came from Steve Garbett.

Trysull FC, who have one league game to play, missed an opportunity to clinch third place after being held to a 1-1 draw at Gunmakers Arms.

In the Concentric Property Over-30s section, leaders Diffusion Vets made it six straight wins, running out convincing 7-1 winners at Bilston Old Boys.

On target for the pacesetters were Simeon Ritchie (three), Ben Jeavons (two), Dan Bragoli and Andy Sperling, with Darryl Gillett netting the sole reply.