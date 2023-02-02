Birch’s brace sets up final date for Wanderers in cup

Birch scored both goals as NRB overcame Wolves Pack United 2-0 to advance to the final, where they will face a Portobello Rangers side that needed sudden death penalties to overcome Wolves Nation.

Elsewhere, AFC Bentley downed RG FC 2-0 to reach the final of the Vin Boden Cup and Power FC beat Sporting Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Roger Wood Memorial Cup.

There was also plenty of first-round action in the Ken Pemberton Cup, with Brad Shinton netting four times and Akio Ellis a brace in a 6-1 victory for Hattas over WV United. Courtney Brown, Kelvin Grant, Luke Smith, Dean Macpherson and Kallum Stokley scored as Jungle Juice defeated Pendrell Arms 5-1 – despite a Pendrell goal for Ryan Metcalfe – and Nathan Gutteridge netted in ECC Sports’ 3-1 defeat against Balls to Cancer.

Bushbury Hill beat Spartans Athletic 4-2 in the first round of the Terry Shinton Cup, while in the first round of the Charity Cup, Ashley Evans, Lee Butler, Alex Ryder and Charlie Jackson fired New Hampton Warstones past Tettenhall, for whom Mark Giles replied.

And in the first round of the Tom Bird Cup, Dan Hopson (two), Jak Allen (two) and Micky Taylor helped Wednesfield RBL beat Royal Oak 5-0.

There was also some league action, with Codsall Legion Sundats going top of Division One with a 6-0 victory at rock-bottom Connaught United.

Josh Carvel chased a through-ball to slot home, Jay Holdcroft hit a low drive for the second – and it was 5-0 by the interval thanks to Mensah Kinch, Shaqulle Lee and Mac Lee.

Connaught improved after half-time, but substitute Joey Williams made it 6-0 in the final minute.

Emerald Athletic consolidated third with a 4-1 win at Red Lion Wanderers.

A Ryan Bradshaw half-volley and two penalties from George Ray gave Emerald a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

Andy Smith pulled one back for Red Lion, but Jack Stanley came off the bench to secure the win.

Leon Head got both the goals in Dog & Partridge’s 2-0 victory against Belgrade in Division Two, while Black Country Blades edged out AFC KT Rangers 5-3.

Old Bush Athletic Blues were 7-0 winners at DY United in Division Three, while James Weaver and Matt Hogg helped AFC Perton triumph 2-1 at AFC Bradmore, for whom Ryan Irwin scored.

Jamie Saidler, Tom Smith, Simeon Paisley and Liam Gadsby guided Horse & Jockey Albion to a 4-2 success over Warstones Wanderers Wolves in Division Four, while Barnhurst Lane Lions won 2-1 at Toll House Athletic and Dudley Rangers United drew 1-1 with Ashmore.