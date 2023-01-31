Walsall Wood want home fixture after new FA Vase frustration

Dudley Town & Bilston

The game in Hertfordshire stood at 1-1 on Saturday with 10 minutes to go when the lights at the Grass Roots Stadium went out, forcing an abandonment. It was the third time of asking for the game to be played after two postponements and with Wood having to pay three times for coach travel after late call-offs the previous two Saturdays, their patience has finally run out.

Chairman George Evangelou said they had spent a lot of money on coaches and wouldn’t be able to get that back from the two postponed journeys, or any payment from the gate receipts of the game. because it had been abandoned.

He said: “It means whenever the game is now played we will have to book a coach again. Although the home side pays that expense, there has to be a profit from the game for them to do it, of which there is no guarantee, so we are requesting the fixture is reversed.”

Wood had taken the lead through Daniel Gyasi and also missed a penalty when the score was 1-1

A goal from Rivel Mardenborough six minutes from time gave Darlaston Town (1874) a 1-1 draw at home to Highgate United in the Midland League Premier Division and extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Highgate took the lead on 53 minutes, but the equaliser came six minutes from time when Mitch Botfield and Mardenborough exchanged passes twice to open up the Highgate defence near the edge of the box, and the latter converted with a low drive.

Nathan Scott’s goal earned Lye Town a third win in a row with an excellent 1-0 victory at Shifnal Town. The result moves Lye into fourth place, six points behind the leaders Walsall Wood.

An Eshan Greer goal was Wolverhampton Casuals’ only consolation in a 6-1 defeat at Lichfield City.

Greer equalised City’s opener with a goal on 36 minutes but the home side scored again before the break and then four more afterwards. Casuals travel to Walsall Wood tonight, with Lye at Whitchurch and Tividale at Stone Old Alleynians. Tividale drew 0-0 at Studley on Saturday.

In Division One, Dudley Town took on Bilston Town in a full-blooded local derby and won 3-1. The Robins took the lead when Harry Crook was dragged down in the box on 16 minutes and got up to score it himself.

Crook then set up Alex Cameron for the second five minutes after the break before Bilston got a goal back on the hour.

Cameron got his second 10 minutes from time when he applied a neat finish to restore the two-goal lead and Dudley are now five points clear of Ashby Ivanhoe at the top.

Wednesfield won 3-1 at Paget Rangers and Cradley Town beat Chelmsley Town 3-0 – they are still second from bottom in the table but just two points behind AFC Bridgnorth with a game in hand.

A hat-trick from Christian Blanchette and a brace from Morgan Payne were the highlights as Brocton made it 10 wins from the last 11 league games in North West Counties League Division One South with a 5-1 win over Barnton at Silkmore Lane.