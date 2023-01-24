AFC Wulfrunians happy to take a point on travels

Wulfs’ player-manager Craig Gregg spoke after the recent FA Vase win over Anstey Nomads of building on the result by getting more league points for his mid-table side.

The game at Lichfield City was one of only three to beat the weather and kicked off 30 minutes late due to freezing fog. A stray pass led to Max Dixon opening the scoring for Lichfield in the first half

But on 62 minutes, Gregg himself got the equaliser. Aaron Bishop produced a neat ball round the corner to Jamie Meddows who drilled in a low shot that was parried by the keeper and Gregg drove home the loose ball.

The result leaves Wulfs in 10th place with 36 points from 24 games having won 11, drawn three and lost 10. Lichfield are two points above them in ninth.

Gregg said: “This is a place we don’t normally do well so a point is not a bad result, though we probably had chances to get all three.

The only other game that went ahead in the premier division was at Racing Club Warwick where the hosts beat Stone Old Alleynians 3-0 with goals from Kory Burke, Charlie Jones and Joe Cairns. Stone had a goal ruled out for offside.

Alleynians are at home to Heath Hayes in the league cup tonight. In the league, Stourport Swifts are at home to Highgate United and in the JW Hunt Cup, Wolverhampton Casuals take on Dudley Sports.