Elcock the hero as Sedgley win a cup shootout

In a drama-filled quarter-final clash, Sedgley came from behind to take their place in the semi-finals of the European Mezzanine Systems Lester Charity Cup, writes Dave McLean.

Sedgley had grabbed an early lead before Hagley showed their battling qualities and replied with a brace.

The former then regained the lead, only to concede a late third, sending the tie to penalties.

And in a tense finale, Sedgley edged it 5-4 on penalties, with Elcock hitting the all-important fifth spot-kick.

On target for Sedgley West in normal time were Ed Tomkins, Leigh Dolman and Luke Chapman, while Junior Kavetu (two) and Charlie Palmer-Field replied.

Staying with the Lester Cup, and last season’s beaten finalists Trysull Athletic continued their impressive cup form, emerging comfortable 9-2 victors away to Sedgley Rangers.

Will Spruce led the goal charge with four, well supported by Cal Kearney (two), Chad Brandrick with a stunning 30-yard drive, Dom Constable and Sam Collier.

In the third of this week’s quarter-finals, Trysull FC secured their spot in the last four of the competition, running out 3-1 winners at AFC Sporting Gornal.

It was Trysull who broke the deadlock, before Sporting levelled early in the second period.

Two further goals secured Trysull’s triumph as Al Lochhead, Benji Johnson and Carrick Cheney found the target.

In the Chell Cup qualifiers, Brandhall Colts made it two wins so far, running out 5-0 victors at Gunmakers Arms.

Their goals came from Kyle Armstrong (two), Bromleigh Taylor, Josh Gethan and Connor Armstrong.

In the Paycare Division, Wombourne Athletic eased to a 7-0 win at Bushbury Hill as Brandon Malpass hit four, while Harry Lammas bagged a treble.

January 22 fixtures

Paycare Division: AFC Bloxwich v Gunmakers Arms, Sedgley & Gornal United West v Hagley United, Sedgley Rangers v Brandhall Colts.

Chell Cup qualifiers, sponsored by Mini-Pro Golf Parks: AFC Sporting Gornal v Trysull FC.