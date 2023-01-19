Dynamo edge out rivals to move clear of the bottom

Dynamo secured just their second win of the season to move four points clear of Connaught, who could have climbed off the foot of the standings with their first win of the campaign.

Marcus Flint, Tyrese Hughes and Mark Wafer were on target for Dynamo, while Connaught replied through Ciaran Clifton and Shaun Campbell.

AFC KT Rangers went three points clear at the top of Division Two – though second-placed AFC Bentley do hold three games in hand. Jordan Meades (two) and Amhal McLean were on target for Rangers in a 3-0 win at Bradmore Social, while Black Country Blades are up to third after a thrilling 6-4 triumph over AFC Huntsmen, who slipped to fifth.

A full programme of fixtures took place in Division Three, with leaders Jungle Juice thumping WV United 8-1 to go four points clear of Old Bush Athletic, who lost 2-0 at third-placed Dudley United thanks to goals from Scott Faulkner and Mike O’Toole.

WV United slipped to second bottom, with ECC United climbing above them thanks to a 3-1 triumph over DY United, who remain stranded at the foot of the standings.

Kyle Matthews bagged a brace for ECC, with Sean Stenson also on target as they came from behind to win.

Elsewhere, Hattas beat ECC Sports 4-1 with goals from Jenson Griffiths, Kobe Nedrick, Rumell Campbell and Brad Shinton, while AFC Perton won 2-1 at Pendrell Arms. And AFC Bradmore overcame Balls to Cancer 3-1 with strikes from Alex Trout (two) and Josh Annakin. Larry Adeyamju replied.

Warstones Wanderers Revolution ran out 5-2 winners over Barnhurst Lane Lions in Division Four. Aaron Brown and Harry Charlesworth each bagged a brace for Warstones, with Wayne Blake also scoring, while Curtis Smith was at the double for Barnhurst.

Horse & Jockey Albion saw off Ashmore 2-1 thanks to goals from Jamie Saidler and James Loach, while Royal Oak Chapel Ash won 6-1 at Toll House Athletic and Dudley Rangers United drew 2-2 with AFC Willenhall.

Leaders Wolves Pack United made it 11 wins from 11 in Division Five with a 6-0 win at Bushbury Hill, while second-placed NRB Warstones Wanderers won 4-1 at Portobello Rangers.

Pattingham Panthers climbed above Wolves Nation with a 2-1 win thanks to a brace from Jayden Waltho, while Tettenhall Athletic came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Spartans Athletic with goals from Dan Simms and Tom Mason. Jaydon Bradley and Joshua Balacoune had put Spartans in front.

There was also cup action as Ryan Bright, Jake Pearson, Ryan Bradshaw and Mike Davies fired Emerald Athletic past Belgrade 4-1 in round two of the Charity Cup. Antoine Julien replied for Belgrade.

Tettenhall set up a Vin Boden Cup final date after edging out Dog & Partridge 2-1 with goals from Ollie Billson and Tom Hague. Dog & Partridge’s scorer was Saul Wagstaffe.