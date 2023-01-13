Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No points or replay for Tividale after abandoned clash

By Paul JenkinsNon leaguePublished: Comments

Tividale won't get any points or a replay from a controversial Midland Football League game which was abandoned at half time.

The game at Whitchurch Alport on November 5 last year stood at 3-0 to the home side at half time when Tividale refused to come out for the second half due to an alleged racist incident.

Whitchurch were asked by both The FA and Midland Football League to submit match observations and took witness statements from people who were present at the game.

The club was told by the Staffordshire FA last month that the matter was not being pursued further and the investigation was closed.

The league have now awarded the three points to Alport, with no goals credited to either team.

Non league
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News