No points or replay for Tividale after abandoned clash

The game at Whitchurch Alport on November 5 last year stood at 3-0 to the home side at half time when Tividale refused to come out for the second half due to an alleged racist incident.

Whitchurch were asked by both The FA and Midland Football League to submit match observations and took witness statements from people who were present at the game.

The club was told by the Staffordshire FA last month that the matter was not being pursued further and the investigation was closed.