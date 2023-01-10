Darlaston Town leave it late to keep pace

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/01/23.Darlaston v Market Drayton.Scorer Rival Mardenborough celebrates with Dominic Dell....

Darlaston were able to gain points on Shifnal, after their game was postponed over the weekend, with a 2-1 win thanks to a dramatic late goal from Rivel Mardenborough in the 83rd minute.

Mardenborough had also given Darlaston the lead in the first half, but his goal was cancelled out by Reece Taylor's effort in the 51st minute, but that did not stop the hosts from gaining all three points.

Walsall Wood extended their lead at the top of the division to nine points after beating Uttoxeter Town 1-0 on their travels. Daniel Antwi Gyasi was the man with the goal for Walsall just before the hour mark in a tight clash.

A 3-0 home win for Stourport Swifts was enough to keep them in touch distance of the league leaders after they eased past Tividale. Jack Benjamin Watts scored a goal in each half, either side of Benjamin Tilbury's strike in the 52nd minute.

AFC Wulfrunians got a valuable 1-0 win over mid-table rivals Bewdley Town on their travels, it does little to change either team's league position, as both sides are comfortably away from the relegation zone.

Lichfield City got a 1-1 draw away at Studley, Ben Welsh with the goal for the home side and Joe Haines with the goal for the visitors.

In Division One, Dudley Town went three points clear of Ashby Ivanhoe at the top of the league with a 2-0 win over Hinckley AFC.

Rhys Boswell gave Dudley the lead before Connor Archer added a second ten minutes from time. The result puts distance between themselves and Hinckley, who sit in third.

At the other end of the table, Heath Hayes got an important win over relegation rivals AFC Bridgnorth.

Hayes went 2-0 up in the clash before a late goal from the Shropshire side put them under pressure, but they were able to hang on for a vital three points.

Cradley Town lost 2-0 to Stapenhill to make their position inside the bottom three even more perilous.

And finally mid-table clubs Wednesfield and Coventry Copsewood played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Warwickshire.

In the North West Counties League Division One South Brocton got a comfortable 3-0 win over New Mills.

Three second-half goals gave the home side what turned out to be an easy win. William Whieldon gave them the lead just after half-time and then Connor Haddaway doubled their lead just after the hour mark. Jake Thomas put the game beyond doubt with Brocton's third in the 71st minute.