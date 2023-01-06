Fear of missing out again is driving on Dudley Town

The Robins visit third-placed Hinckley tomorrow as they hope to extend their unbeaten run to seven league games.

Lovatt’s side are level on 58 points with Ashby Ivanhoe, with only one less goal conceded giving his side top spot. The Dudley boss is full of praise for his team so far this season as they hope to get over the pain of recent years saying: “The character’s been great within the squad this season and that’s what I’ve been most impressed with.

“Last year was tough losing to Darlaston in the semi-final and we’ve had a couple of rough years, unlucky not to be promoted.

“There’s quite a bit of pain in the stomach’s of the lads and myself.

“We want to make sure we put things right and that’s what drives us on, the pain and disappointment of the last two or three years.”

Asked, it must be enjoyable to manage the side at the top he said: “Absolutely, this squad, I love their desire and their heart.

“I feel privileged to be managing such a talented and hungry young bunch.”

Lovatt expects this weekend’s game to be far from a breeze as they look to do the double over Hinckley saying: “They are one of the big boys if not the biggest team in the division.

“Despite us losing to OJM Black Country twice I still think they are the best team we’ve played.

“We know it’s going to be tough, and we go there with our backs to the wall looking to work hard to produce a positive result for our fans.”

Elsewhere, Heath Hayes visit AFC Bridgnorth while Wednesfield travel to Coventry Copsewood. OJM Black Country welcome Bilston Town Community, Cradley Town visit Stapenhill and Wolverhampton Sporting Community are away at Smethwick Rangers.

In the Midland Premier Division, Walsall Wood visit Uttoxeter Town while Stone Old Alleynians go to Wolverhampton Casuals. Bewdley Town welcome AFC Wulfrunians, Lye Town visit Whitchurch Alport and Darlaston Town entertain Market Drayton Town.