Bilston Town pledge as assistant ref racially abused

By Russell YoullNon leaguePublished: Comments

Bilston Town have vowed to weed out the culprit after an assistant referee was racially abused during their Midland League fixture against Dudley Town.

The linesman was abused at Bilston’s Queen Street ground during Tuesday’s fixture, which drew a crowd of 344 people.

In a club statement, Bilston Town chair Denise Frankham said: “It was brought to our attention by an assistant referee at Tuesday afternoon’s fixture at home to Dudley Town that a racially motivated comment was directed towards him during the first half.

“Immediately after the final whistle, CCTV footage was shown to the match officials and potential suspects were identified. These people were spoken to by myself and the assistant referee but it would appear that the comment was not made by them but by someone walking into the bar.

“We have, as a club, issued a sincere apology to the match officials and confirmed we will continue to investigate to find the person responsible.”

She said the ‘harshest penalty possible’ will be imposed and asked for help to identify the culprit.

Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

