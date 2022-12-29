Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jai Verma on target for Walsall Wood who stay top

By Russell YoullNon leaguePublished: Comments

A solitary goal from Jai Verma at Tividale kept Walsall Wood on top of the Midland Football League Premier.

Bilston's Jordan Smith Williams and Dudley's Hinesh Patel battle for the ball in the derby game at Queen Street
Bilston's Jordan Smith Williams and Dudley's Hinesh Patel battle for the ball in the derby game at Queen Street

It was a game of few chances at The Beeches, but Verma’s strike on 22 minutes proved the difference.

Wood boss Harry Harris admitted it wasn’t a game for the neutral.

He said: “It was always going to be a close game, coming here is always tough, the pitch wasn’t the best and when we went 1-0 up they were always going to come hard at us but we stood up to it which was pleasing.”

Wood are seven points ahead of Shifnal Town who won 4-0 at Wolverhampton Casuals with two goals from Tom Hill, one from Jez Abbey and the opener from Joe Thompson.

Darlaston Town (1874) CIC kept firmly in touch with a 2-1 win at AFC Wulfrunians.

In a lively encounter, both Darlaston goals came in the first half, through Rivel Mardenborough and Lewis Gill before Kai Adams got a goal back on 62 minutes.

Darlaston’s Kieran Cook was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

Lichfield City slipped up though at Atherstone Town, going down 1-0 and are now in ninth place in the table.

Lye Town continued their impressive recent form with a 2-1 win at Worcester City with goals from Joe Palmer and Morgan Owen.

The result leaves The Flyers in fifth place, 13 points behind the leaders but with a game in hand on all their promotion rivals.

Meanwhile, Lye Town travel to Stourbridge in the Birmingham Senior Cup tonight with a 7.45pm kick-off at Amblecote

It is a happy new year for Dudley Town who stay top of division one after a 3-1 win in the Black Country derby at Bilston Town Community.

In a thriller, two goals in the last five minutes from Alex Perry and Harry Crook – who set up the second from a corner – secured the win.

Earlier, a Jamie Bedall header had given The Robins the lead at the break, only to see them pegged back to 1-1 early in the second half.

The result leaves Town two points ahead of nearest rivals in second place, Ashby Ivanhoe.

Wednesfield remain in 13th place after a 2-2 draw at home to Smethwick Rangers who are two places below them. Samuel Kayode was on target with two goals for Smethwick.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community won 2-1 win at Heath Hayes and are in seventh place going into 2023.

The game between OJM Black Country and Cradley Town was postponed.

Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News