Wulfrunians aiming to do double over rivals

Wulfs aiming for double

The 17th-placed Cassies welcome the Wulfs, who were 1-0 winners in the previous October meeting after announcing the signing of former Port Vale defender Louis Jake.

Wulfrunians are searching for their 11th league win of the season in the derby game and are hoping to extend their two game unbeaten run in the league.

Table-toppers Walsall Wood will look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Romulus as they welcome Racing Club Warwick.

Wood, seven points clear at the top, suffered their second league loss of the season with Harry Harris’s men hoping for a better outcome this weekend against their fourth-placed opposition.

Stone Old Alleynians will look for their fourth league win in a row as they host Tividale with both sides level on points looking for their eighth league wins of the season.

Alleynians return to action after their midweek fixture with Shifnal Town was postponed.

The sides face off for the second time within a month with Alleynians 3-0 away winners in the November reverse fixture.

Third-placed Darlaston Town welcome Whitchurch Alport hoping to extend their three-game unbeaten run while Lye Town host Atherstone Town and Stourport Swifts entertain Highgate United.

Bewdley Town and Lichfield City are back in action as Lichfield hope to remain unbeaten in three league games hosting 13th-placed Bewdley.

In the Midland One, league-leaders Dudley Town will look to make it five league wins in a row as they host Coton Green.

Third-placed Bilston Town Community return to action on their travels to Paget Rangers, looking for their 15th win of the season.

Heath Hayes host Ashby Ivanhoe while Wolverhampton Sporting Community will look to make it five league games unbeaten when they visit Nuneaton Griff.

Smethwick Rangers will look for their eighth league win of the season as they entertain Hinckley AFC while Wednesfield of 13th place visit Stapenhill.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall visit Ashville while 17th-placed Stafford Town travel to New Mills.