Defeat for Rushall and Hednesford

Defeats for duo

Rushall thought they’d taken an early lead after just nine minutes but Jordaan Brown was flagged up for offside .

Leiston then scored their first goal just before half time after Rushall keeper Weaver’s save hit George Quantrell and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Leiston made it two on 53 minutes with a Jake Hutchings strike.

Rushall were awarded a penalty two minutes into extra time but Fletcher’s effort was saved.

In the Southern League Premier Central division Needham Market beat Hednesford Town 1-0.

At half time it remained goalless but Needham took the lead on 70 minutes through Ross Crane.

He picked up possession on the right wing, then cut onto the right-hand edge of the box before seeing a fierce shot deflected into the bottom far corner off a defender. It was a poor game with few good chances.

In the Birmingham Senior Cup Halesowen Town won against Atherstone after a penalty shoot-out. The teams were 0-0 after full time but a tense shoot-out saw the Yeltz come out on top 5-4.

In the Staffs Senior Cup Stafford Rangers beat Lichfield City 1-0. Stafford’s Tom Tonks made it 1-0 from the penalty spot in the first half and then they held on for the win.

Chasetown beat Hanley Town after a penalty shoot-out. It was 1-1 after full time after Chasetown had taken the lead through Oli Hayward before Daniel Glover equalised from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

The penalty shoot-out followed and Chasetown won it 4-2.