Walsall Wood in seventh heaven after stunning FA Vase win

The Beeches, Tividale Football Club, Tividale during the Midlands Football League Division 1 fixture between Smethwick Rangers and Heath Hayes.

Wood, who are top of the Midlands Football League Premier Division, led by five goals at the break before adding another two in the second half.

Elsewhere in the competition, two first-half goals by Jumaane Meggoe and a Harry Farnsworth strike after the break were enough to see AFC Wulfrunians ease past Brocton.

Lye Town bowed out of the competition after an entertaining clash on their travels in Cheshire.

They fell to a 4-3 defeat to Congleton Town which now means they can now focus on their league form with them sitting in mid-table.

And finally, Stourport Swifts were knocked out after they lost 4-2 on penalties after they held Atherstone Town to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Meanwhile, MFL Premier Division action continued and fourth-placed Lichfield City drew 0-0 with second-placed Shifnal Town in a top-of-the-table clash.

The draw favoured the Shropshire side as Lichfield were unable to reduce the seven-point deficit between the two sides – but they do still have a game in hand.

At the other end of the table, Wolverhampton Casuals could not give themselves breathing space away from the bottom three when they welcomed Uttoxeter.

Before the game, they led Uttoxeter, who are second from bottom, by a point, but the visitors stood firm drawing the game 0-0.

In Division One, Bilston Town kept up their promotion push with a 2-1 away victory at Coventry Copsewood.

They trail second-placed Ashby Ivanhoe by four points and leaders Dudley Town by six points, Dudley did not play this weekend so they have now two games in hand.

OJM Black Country perhaps have more chance of catching the leaders, they sit in fourth but have played a game fewer than everyone else. They won 6-3 on Saturday in an entertaining clash with Haughmond.

Cradley Town have had a terrible start to the season and are just one place from the bottom of the league.

But if they are to survive then they need to pick up results soon, and they got a battling point against Wolverhampton Sporting Community with Cameron Milne’s goal enough to secure a 1-1 draw.

Heath Hayes got an important win in their bid to avoid relegation.

They got a scrappy 2-1 win over Smethwick Rangers in a game played at Tividale.

Goals from Nicholas Wellecomme and substitute Freddie Cockerell were enough to give them the three points despite a goal from Dylan Green for Smethwick. And Wednesfield lost their third league game on the spin when they visited Chelmsley Town.

The home side had Ashley Bellingham sent off for two bookings and fell to a 2-0 defeat.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town picked up a 2-0 victory against mid-table Barnton.