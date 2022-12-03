Stourbridge Women bolster attack to boost promotion bid

Lois Jefferies

The former Wolves, Coventry United and Solihull Moors striker arrives at the War Memorial Ground after a successful spell at the Mikes where she has netted nine goals from 12 appearances this season, including five from the last three games. Stourbridge boss Andy Fisher said: "Lois is an incredible acquisition for us. She’s a proven goalscorer at this level, and she’s been finding the net at the one above this season, so to be able to bring her in is huge for us.

“She will increase our options and give us more flexibility to change things round and vary the way we play, and it will give us breathing space for the inevitable injuries and fatigue as we go through the winter months."

Meanwhile Stourbridge picked up their ninth league win in a row in National League One Midlands with a 2-0 win over Leafield Athletic

Goals from Niamah Deasy and Amber Lawrence gave them the win and Fisher felt it was deserved. The win puts them 11 points clear of Sporting Khalsa in the league.

Stourbridge are away in the cup action to Peterborough United Women on Saturday.

Women's FA Cup action at the weekend saw Wolverhampton Wanderers Women get an emphatic 5-0 win over Northampton.

Jade Cross and Tammy George gave them a two goal half time lead at the New Bucks Head, with Anna Morphet from the spot, Beth Merrick and substitute Ali Miller also getting on the score sheet. Phoebe Warner scored a hat-trick as West Bromwich Albion beat West Midlands League Premier outfit Lichfield City 8-0 away, the others coming from Hannah George, Mariam Mahmood, Shannon Stamps, Sophie Tucker and Kerry Walklett.

Stoke City saw off Loughborough Lightning 3-1 away with goals from Roisin Kivel, Kelsey Richardson and Alison Hall, but Sporting Khalsa went out 2-1 at home to Peterborough United, their consolation goal coming from substitute Olivia Woolston. Wolves are at home to Durham Cestria in the Women's National League Cup on Sunday and Khalsa at home to Leafield Athletic.

In West Midlands League Premier action, Lye Town beat Redditch United 3-1 with goals from Chelsea Tague, Sian Johnson and Rhiannon Bate.

They travel to Kidderminster Harriers Women on Sunday - Harriers' scheduled league game at Coundon Court Ladies was postponed

In Division One North, Walsall drew 2-2 in a local derby with Darlaston Town (1874), Shannon Workman and Jessica Bate on target.