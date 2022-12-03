Kieran Cook was shown a red card for a late challenge before Richard Batchelor also saw red after a heated affair involving players and staff from both sides.

Will Shorrock opened the scoring in the opening fifteen minutes.

Andre Landell’s smart footwork around the area found Shorrock who fired the ball into his former side’s net.

Bromsgrove responded well though and instantly searched for an equalizer forcing Jake Weaver into some smart saves.

They then rattled the crossbar in the closing stages of first half through Tom Taylor’s header.

Jordaan Brown and Sam Whittall were then called into action to prevent Dan Sweeney and Vladimiro Pais from a strong goalscoring opportunity.

There was still time for the hosts to once again come close.

Jake Weaver then denied Pais in the final moments of normal time as he miraculously pushed the wingers free-kick onto the bar before substitute Liam Daly cleared the ball off the line.