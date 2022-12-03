Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bromsgrove Sporting 0-1 Rushall Olympic - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

Rushall Olympic picked up all three points in an immense defensive display which saw two players sent off in the final moments of the match.

Kieran Cook was shown a red card for a late challenge before Richard Batchelor also saw red after a heated affair involving players and staff from both sides.

Will Shorrock opened the scoring in the opening fifteen minutes.

Andre Landell’s smart footwork around the area found Shorrock who fired the ball into his former side’s net.

Bromsgrove responded well though and instantly searched for an equalizer forcing Jake Weaver into some smart saves.

They then rattled the crossbar in the closing stages of first half through Tom Taylor’s header.

Jordaan Brown and Sam Whittall were then called into action to prevent Dan Sweeney and Vladimiro Pais from a strong goalscoring opportunity.

There was still time for the hosts to once again come close.

Jake Weaver then denied Pais in the final moments of normal time as he miraculously pushed the wingers free-kick onto the bar before substitute Liam Daly cleared the ball off the line.

As the final whistle approached, The Pics defence managed to hold on and leave Bromsgrove with all three points

Non league
Rushall Olympic
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News