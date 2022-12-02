AFC Wulfrunians targeting record run in the FA Vase

The Wulfs are on their best run since 2015/16 and will hope to progress to the fourth round, equalling their record for the furthest stage reached.

Wulfrunians welcome Brocton of the North West Counties League Division One South, who will be full of confidence after an emphatic midweek win over Cheadle Town.

The Badgers beat Cheadle 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to fourth place in the league with both sides equal on points going into the fixture.

Top-scorer Reg Smith rammed in five goals for Alex Curtis’s side with Connor Haddaway converting from the spot in the home win.

Lye Town will look to transfer their impressive league form into a Vase win as they visit Congleton Town.

The Flyers sit 10th in the Midland Premier after a nine-game unbeaten run and will hope to reach the fourth round for the first time in four years.

Midland Premier leaders Walsall Wood visit Highgate United in their third round game while Stourport Swifts travel to Atherstone Town looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend.

Elsewhere, in the Midland Premier Wolverhampton Casuals hope to bounce back from a midweek cup defeat in a big clash with Uttoxeter Town of a place below them.

Eighteenth-placed Cassies will look for back-to-back league wins after Adam Pearce’s side were beaten 3-0 by Paget Rangers in the Walsall Senior Cup on Tuesday.

In Midland One, third-placed Bilston Town travel to Coventry Copsewood looking for their 14th win of the season.

Bilston beat Continental Star 3-0 on Wednesday in the JW Hunt Cup while OJM Black Country hammered Smethwick Rangers 5-2 in the league.

Jordan Crump grabbed two goals after Zaqid Hussain opened the scoring with Callum Devlin and Lucas Muckley scoring off the bench for the Steelmen.

Fourth-placed OJM welcome Haughmond looking for their 10th league win in a row while one-from-bottom Cradley Town entertain seventh-placed Wolves Sporting, who are three league games unbeaten.

Smethwick Rangers host 19th-placed Heath Hayes, while Wednesfield welcome Chelmsley Town to the Cottage Ground.

And in North West Counties League Division One South, 18th-placed Stafford Town welcome Barnton hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Kidsgrove midweek in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.