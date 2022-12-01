Willenhall and Dudley set up a cup final meeting

While Dudley were winning 3-1 at Horse & Jockey Albion – despite a goal for Albion’s Luke Georgiou – Willenhall were overcoming rivals Navigation Inn.

There was a sad start to the game as Navigation’s Jack Brandley broke his leg – causing a delay – and once it restarted Willenhall got on top.

Callum Bright scored a wonderful goal to take AFC into a half-time lead, which was added to after the break by Jeremiah Rutland.

Captain Jake Morgan thumped in the third from 25 yards and Lewis Bradley headed home the fourth, before Navigation got on the scoresheet through Sam Baxter. There was also action in the second round of the Charity Cup, with RGFC winning 5-0 at Wolverhampton Sports GNST thanks to goals from Chad Davies, Reuben Aldridge, Simon Sharma, Jamie Turner and Ashley Brown.

Rodney Williams latched on to Paul Hart’s through-ball to grab Connaught’s winner over Dog & Partridge, who had the ball in the net in the 89th minute themselves, only for it to be ruled as offside.

In the other game in the competition, Codsall Legion Sundats won 3-2 at AFC KT Rangers.

Meanwhile, in league action, Louis Harper and Ryan Bradshaw got the goals in a 2-1 victory for Emerald over Newhampton in Division One.

AFC Huntsmen hit the goal trail in the second half of their match at Bradmore Social in Division Two, extending their 1-0 lead to a 7-1 victory thanks to a Leon Roberts hat-trick, a Ryan Williams brace and strikes by James O’Malley and Mark Ward. Scott Shortiss scored for Bradmore.

Belgrade also made their second-half display count as they overcame Tettenhall 4-0 thanks to a pair of penalties by Charlie Cook and one each from Lee Gray and Brad Lovatt.

Mike O’Toole’s double earned Dudley United a 2-2 draw against AFC Perton in Division Three, while Jack Rubery got DY United’s goal in their 4-1 defeat by Hattas.

Alex Trout gave AFC Bradmore a half-time lead against Jungle Juice, but Luke Hall netted twice after the interval to turn the match in his side’s favour.

Old Bush Athletic Blues were 3-1 winners at ECC Sports thanks to Dan Lawrence (two) and Tom Pigot. Ryan Nash scored for ECC.

Daniel Edmonson-Griffiths got Balls to Cancer’s goal in their 2-1 defeat by WV United, while Pendrell Arms beat ECC United 4-1.

In Division Four, Louis Walker scored both of Warstones Wanderers Revolution’s goals in their 2-1 triumph at Ashmore, for whom Tom Elliott netted.

And Kian Lloyd (two) and Jamie Martin fired Royal Oak to a 3-1 win over Toll House.

There was plenty of Division Five action, with hat-trick hero Callum Haughton leading the way for Wolves Pack United in their 7-0 triumph over Portobello Rangers. Elvis Ejob also bagged a brace, while Nicholas Gray and Gurpal Moore were also on target.