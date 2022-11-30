Trysull targeting another shot at Charity Cup glory

Trysull Athletic

In the opening round of the league's flagship knockout, sponsored by European Mezzanine Systems, Athletic came through a tough opening tie against Paycare Division leaders Brandhall Colts to claim a memorable 2-1 victory, writes Dave McLean.

With a quarter spot now the prize, Trysull broke the deadlock with a smart first half finish from Chad Brandrick, before a clever chip from Joe Timmins made it 2-0 in the second period.

Brandhall were not finished and they pulled a goal back through Lewis Davies, before sound defending by Dan Hickman and keeper Mike Hopson helped Trysull secure a last eight place.

Hagley United may have only two league wins under their belt so far this term, but they remain on the cup trail after Jack Trewartha's fine 85th minute goal against visiting Sedgley & Gornal United East.

There was a close affair between Trysull FC and Gunmakers Arms as the former edged home 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shoot out.

In normal time, Trysull took a 2-0 advantage thanks to a well taken double from James Fletcher.

However, it was battling Gunmakers who hit back to lead 3-2 at the interval, on target the the trio of Owen Eggington, Matthew Bradley and Vladyslav Tkachyk.

In what proved a keenly contested tie, a 75th equaliser from Carrick Cheney then sent the tie to spot kicks and it was Trysull who finally held their nerve to progress to the next stage.

Staying with the Lester Cup and it was AFC Bloxwich who took an early lead against Sedgley & Gornal United West through Nick Arnold with only five minutes on the clock.

But by the break, the visitors had responded with a double before half time, going on to double their winning advantage in the second half thanks to Joe Philips (two), Luke Chapman and an own goal.

Sedgley Rangers eased their way into the last eight after soundly defeating AFC Goldthorne 9-0. Ashley Sadlier led the charge with a treble, supported by Jack Dunphy, Jord Robinson (both two), Luke Shaw and Craig Bickley.

On the league front, AFC Sporting Gornal moved within two points of Paycare Division leaders Brandhall, on the same games, after running out 5-1 winners away to Bushbury Hill.

Trysull Athletic will chase further cup glory this Sunday when they visit Attleborough FC in the third round of the prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup. Meanwhile, Sedgley Rangers travel to take on Black Country United.

Other Beacon league fixtures for Dec 4 are: Paycare Division, AFC Bloxwich v Lane Head Titans, Brandhall Colts v Bushbury Hill, Gunmakers Arms v AFC Goldthorne, Sedgley & Gornal United East v AFC Sporting Gornal, Trysull FC v Hagley United, Wombourne Athletic v Sedgley & Gornal United West.

Concentric Property 030s, Diffusion Vets v Sportsman Vets.

Roger Brindley Memorial Cup Group A, AFC Broadlands v Claregate Park Rangers Vets, Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors v AFC Willenhall Vets.