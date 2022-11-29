Wednesfield are knocked off top spot with defeat

Greg Cotterill and Darren Westwood gave Rushall the perfect start as they took the opening frames for a 2-0 lead before the visitors replied by taking the middle two frames through Andy Price and Lee Thomson to make it 2-2. The hosts weren’t to be denied though as Richard Scott won the decider 57-24 to earn his side the win.

Pelsall Social A took advantage of that result as they went top following their 5-0 home win over Poets Corner B. Chris Jones, Riley Parson, Richard Davies, Lee Cross and Steve Smart all won their frames to complete the whitewash.

Landywood A are in second place after they won 4-1 away against the B team.

Jack Harris with breaks of 47 and 39 saw them take an early lead before Ricky Sadler won frame two for the B team to make it 1-1. John Fallows put A back into the lead before further wins for Jamie Harris and Robbie James gave them another important win.

Elsewhere, bottom side Old Hall A recovered from last weeks 5-0 away loss as they picked up a 3-2 home win against Bloxwich Sports A.

Brad Peach, Ryan Maritza and Nick Friend got the frames for Old Hall, Ryan Woods and Matt Warrilow. replying for Bloxwich.

In Division One, Landywood C are now top by a single point after they won 5-0 away at Wednesfield Cons B. Andy Sheffield, Dave Turner with break of 67, Andy Whitehall, Scott Robinson and Dale Hughes all got wins. Bottom side Bloxwich Memorial B picked up a 4-1 away win at Poets Corner C.

In Division Two, Lichfield Road BC moved into top spot after winning 4-1 at home against Norton Vic. Aaron Fellows, Richard Cooper, Ben Cross and Paul Maynard got the frames for the home team, Mick Taylor getting the consolation for Norton

Dartmouth Central stay second this week as they won 3-2 at home against Old Hall SC B.

The competitions started again this week with the second round matches in the 6 reds handicap.

The first match saw Steve Smart of Pelsall Social Club make it through as he beat Wednesfield Cons’ Lee Thomson 4-2. Andy Price, also of Wednesfield Cons knocked out last years winner Billy Stephenson 4-2 to ensure a different name on the trophy this year.