Lye go head into big FA Vase clash on the back of win

Midland Football League Division 1 fixture between Cradley Town and Bilston Town.

The Flyers made hay while much of the Midland Premier was a washout due to waterlogged pitches and saw off Bewdley Town with a 3-1 home win to climb to 10th.

The three points were the perfect preparation for this Saturday’s Vase third round clash at Congleton Town. Lye have only been beyond that stage of the competition once, in 2018/19, since the 1995/96 season.

Grant Joshua’s men are now well-placed in an extremely compact Midland Premier and find themselves 10th but just three points behind third-placed Darlaston Town (1874), with at least one game in hand on most of their rivals. Two first-half goals, one apiece for Sam Tye and then Joseph Palmer on the stroke of half-time, led to the success.

The Worcestershire visitors pulled one back in the second period but former Stourbridge stalwart Ben Billingham sealed the points with a fine effort late on.

Tividale were another big winner in the West Midlands cold and rain as they responded in style to a midweek disappointment at The Beeches with a big home victory.

Dave King’s men were seen off by Stone Old Alleynians in the week but struck back with a 4-0 win over Atherstone Town.

The hosts are 14th after goals from Ryan Snape, a Taylor Townsend brace including one from the penalty spot, and Daniel Smith.

AFC Wulfrunians were beaten 6-3 in a chaotic and entertaining clash at Racing Club Warwick. Fifth-placed Wulfs are now just one point ahead of their visitors having been unable to scale a 3-1 half-time deficit. Jacob Gwilt fired a brace and Jack Rowley was on target.

Stone Old Aleeynians recorded a 3-2 home success over top-half Romulus to move closer to mid-table.

But it was disappointment for Stourport Swifts, who were unable to make ground on Darlaston in third after a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Shifnal. Lee Chilton struck late for Swifts.

Leaders Walsall Wood saw their home clash against relegation-battling Wolverhampton Casuals postponed. Lichfield City at Worcester City also fell foul to the weather, as did Darlaston’s trip to Market Drayton. Fewer fixtures were washed out in Division One, meanwhile, although leaders Dudley Town’s trip to Shrewsbury to tackle bottom side Haughmond was postponed.

Bilston Town, in third, passed up a big chance to close the gap above them after being held to a 1-1 draw at Cradley Town, who went three unbeaten and crucially moved off bottom with the point.

OJM Black Country strengthened their position in third with a tight 2-0 win at mid-table Paget Rangers.

Sam Whitton made the all-important breakthrough after the break but the points were not secured until substitute Casey Collins’ last-gasp second.

Wolverhampton Sporting climbed to seventh with a 2-0 win at Stapenhill, but it was a disappointing defeat for Smethwick Rangers, who went down 2-1 at lowly Shawbury United.

Wednesfield, in 12th, lost 3-1 at Ashby Ivanhoe.

Brocton climbed into the North West Counties One South play-off places with a late 3-1 win over Alsager Town. Christian Blanchette netted twice for the hosts, either side of Jake Thomas.