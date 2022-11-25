Lye are looking to keep up their impressive form

Lye manager Grant Joshua is thrilled with their recent form and the 12th-placed Flyers beat Walsall 4-2 on penalties in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday, with the tie 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, Bewdley were hammered 3-0 by Shifnal Town midweek.
Struggling Wolverhampton Casuals travel to league-leaders Walsall Wood in search of their fourth win of the season to pull them away from the relegation zone. The Cassies will face a tough test against Harry Harris’s side who remain top with just one loss so far this season.
Third-placed Darlaston Town visit bottom side Market Drayton Town looking to go back-to-back in the league while Stone Old Alleynians entertain Romulus.
The Alleynians claimed three points on the road on Monday with a three-goal win against Tividale thanks to two second-half goals from Jack Tomlinson with Josh Sedgley adding a third.
Tivi, in 16th place,welcome Atherstone Town while Lichfield City visit Worcester after a thumping 4-0 win over AFC Wulfrunians in the JW Hunt Cup on Wednesday.
Fourth-placed Wulfrunians will hope to bounce back as they visit Racing Club Warwick.
In Division One, OJM Black Country travel to Paget Rangers after a 4-0 win over AFC Bridgnorth in the JW Hunt Cup midweek.
An away win would see OJM to nine games unbeaten with the side having won eight games in a row.
Table-toppers Dudley Town will look for their fourth league win in a row as they travel to 20th-placed Haughmond. Meanwhile, Cradley Town face a tough test away at third-placed Bilston Town Community as they look for their third league win in a row to lift them off the bottom of the table. Tenth-placed Wolverhampton Sporting Community visit Stapenhill looking for their 10th win of the season while Smethwick Rangers head to Shawbury.
Wednesfield travel to second-placed Ashby Ivanhoe hoping to secure their eighth win of the campaign.
In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town host Stockport Georgians looking for their fourth win of the season. Sixth-placed Brocton welcome Alsager Town while Eccleshall entertain Abbey Hey in the Edward Case Cup Third Round. Eccleshall will hope for cup success and to bounce back from a midweek 2-0 league defeat to Sandbach United.