Lye are looking to keep up their impressive form

Lye manager Grant Joshua is thrilled with their recent form and the 12th-placed Flyers beat Walsall 4-2 on penalties in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday, with the tie 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Bewdley were hammered 3-0 by Shifnal Town midweek.

Struggling Wolverhampton Casuals travel to league-leaders Walsall Wood in search of their fourth win of the season to pull them away from the relegation zone. The Cassies will face a tough test against Harry Harris’s side who remain top with just one loss so far this season.

Third-placed Darlaston Town visit bottom side Market Drayton Town looking to go back-to-back in the league while Stone Old Alleynians entertain Romulus.

The Alleynians claimed three points on the road on Monday with a three-goal win against Tividale thanks to two second-half goals from Jack Tomlinson with Josh Sedgley adding a third.

Tivi, in 16th place,welcome Atherstone Town while Lichfield City visit Worcester after a thumping 4-0 win over AFC Wulfrunians in the JW Hunt Cup on Wednesday.

Fourth-placed Wulfrunians will hope to bounce back as they visit Racing Club Warwick.

In Division One, OJM Black Country travel to Paget Rangers after a 4-0 win over AFC Bridgnorth in the JW Hunt Cup midweek.

An away win would see OJM to nine games unbeaten with the side having won eight games in a row.

Table-toppers Dudley Town will look for their fourth league win in a row as they travel to 20th-placed Haughmond. Meanwhile, Cradley Town face a tough test away at third-placed Bilston Town Community as they look for their third league win in a row to lift them off the bottom of the table. Tenth-placed Wolverhampton Sporting Community visit Stapenhill looking for their 10th win of the season while Smethwick Rangers head to Shawbury.

Wednesfield travel to second-placed Ashby Ivanhoe hoping to secure their eighth win of the campaign.