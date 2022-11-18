Harry Harris determined to lead Walsall Wood through leagues

Harry Harris has led Walsall Wood to the top of the Midland League, while Lye Town will be back in action after a resounding FA Vase success over Ollerton Town last weekend Pictures: Rick Foster/Stuart Leggett

Midland League Premier Division table-toppers Wood are 11 points clear of Stourport Swifts and visit third-placed Highgate United tomorrow, looking to build on an FA Vase win last weekend.

Harris is delighted to have signed a contract extension with his high-flying side along with his assistant Steve Hinks, committing to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season, with extension options.

He said: “Straight away I knew it was something I wanted to do and I was delighted to be offered one really.

“It wasn’t about me really, it’s about committing to the players.

“I’ve had a lot of teams come in for my players from higher levels and they’ve committed to us and I wanted to show that commitment back. It’s to show that if someone did come in for me I’d be staying and finishing the job at Walsall Wood that’s planned.”

The Wood boss’s ambitions are high and he’s aiming to take Wood as far as he can.

“I want to go as high as possible,” he said. “Short term we want to finish the job this season and hopefully get promoted and then have a go at the league above.

“We look at clubs who have gone up from this league before and they have then gone up again.

“So our aim is to get up and then be competitive in the league above and hopefully go again.”

Ahead of the Highgate match, Harris is confident and hopes to see his side claim another three points on the road, adding: “We are going to Highgate looking for three points. Confidence is good in the changing room and the lads are looking forward to it. They don’t fear anyone and we don’t as a squad.

“Highgate away is a tough place to go but I believe in my players that much, that I back them against anyone.”

Elsewhere, AFC Wulfrunians host Whitchurch Alport while Bewdley Town welcome Racing Club Warwick.

Eighteenth-placed Wolverhampton Casuals will look for their fourth win of the season as they host Worcester City, while second-placed Stourport Swifts visit Studley.

Lichfield City host rock-bottom Market Drayton Town while Tividale travel to Shifnal Town.

Lye Town visit Romulus on the back of their big FA Vase win over Ollerton Town last weekend, while Stone Old Alleynians travel to Atherstone Town for a rearranged Vase game after a floodlight issue caused the game to be abandoned last weekend, with the score 1-0 to the Alleynians.

In Midland One, table-toppers Dudley Town welcome Paget Rangers at the Guardian Warehousing Arena while bottom side Cradley Town visit Wednesfield.

Second-placed Bilston Town Community entertain Hinckley AFC while Heath Hayes welcome Nuneaton Griff.

At Pride Park, Wolverhampton Sporting Community host Haughmond and fourth-placed OJM Black Country welcome Coton Green.