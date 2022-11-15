Lye lead the way into next round of FA Vase

Lye Town overcame Ollerton 4-0 to reach the third round of the FA Vase on Saturday Pictures: Stuart Leggett Taken 12 Nov 2022 / Isuzu FA Vase / 2nd Round Proper / Lye Town FC v Ollerton / The Sportsground / Stourbridge Rd / Lye. Taken 12 Nov 2022 / Isuzu FA Vase / 2nd Round Proper / Lye Town FC v Ollerton / The Sportsground / Stourbridge Rd / Lye.

Lye Town, AFC Wulfrunians, Stourport Swifts, Brocton and Walsall Wood all booked their places at the next stage of the national competition with impressive victories, while it was the end of the line for Tividale.

Atherstone Town and Stone Old Alleynians will do Vase battle again at a date to be confirmed after floodlight failure in the 63rd minute saw the tie abandoned.

Visitors Stone were 1-0 up thanks to Ryan Baxter’s fierce drive.

AFC Wulfrunians chalked up a dramatic 2-1 win on the road at United Counties League outfit Rugby Town.

Ryan Bright was the Wulfs’ last-gasp hero as he stooped to head home a rebound from Jay Holdcroft’s shot two minutes into stoppage time.

Craig Gregg’s opener on the hour had been pegged back five minutes from time by hosts Rugby.

Wulfrunians’ Midland Premier rivals Lye Town were healthy 4-0 victors over Ollerton Town, who play one tier below in step six.

Josh Hesson continued his good form for Lye with a brace. Lye also had Joe Palmer and Maxwell Ngbeken on target.

Midland Premier leaders Walsall Wood also secured round two progress with a heavy 4-0 win over North West Counties side Sandbach United.

A late flurry added gloss to the scoreline for Wood boss Harry Harris, who signed a contract last week. Kevin Hemagou opened the scoring inside nine minutes and added a key second 13 minutes from time.

Substitute Hayden Purves added a third near the death before Kaden May struck in stoppage time.

Stourport Swifts beat Loughborough Students 2-1 to progress with goals either side of half-time from Lee Chilton and Jack Watts.

Brocton, of North West Counties One South, knocked out higher-ranked Whitchurch Alport through Connor Haddaway’s excellent solo effort to make the third round for the first time in eight years.

Tividale’s Vase journey came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to league rivals Highgate United at The Beeches.

AFC Wulfrunians and Brocton have been paired together in the third round. The tie, in Castlecroft, will take place on Saturday, December 3.

Stourport Swifts must await their opponents, as they travel to the victors of the reschedule Atherstone and Stone clash. Lye and Walsall Wood have been handed tricky away draws as they prepare for journeys to Congleton Town and Highgate, respectively.

Third round winners pocket £1,125 prize money.

Some Midland Premier league action did take place as Wolverhampton Casuals moved out of the bottom two with an important 3-1 win at mid-table Bewdley Town.

Jack Male’s header on half-time drew Casuals level after an early penalty for the hosts before a fine brace from Harry Rogers earned the visitors the full spoils.

Fourth-placed Darlaston Town claimed a point with a 1-1 home draw against mid-table Romulus. Jake Pearson netted for Darlo.

In Midland One, basement boys Cradley Town boosted their survival chances with just a second league win in 20 to down rivals Shawbury 4-0.

Struggling Cradley raced into a brilliant 3-0 half-time lead with Keegan Horan, Brad Ward and Darren Whitley on target. Ward scored a second late on four after Kaine Butler and Shawbury’s Jeff Agyeman were dismissed for an altercation.

Dudley Town lead by seven points after a 2-1 win at AFC Bridgnorth. Rhys Boswell’s early scorcher from distance was pegged back before Owen Massey’s winner.

Bilston Town are second following a 4-2 win over Heath Hayes. Sam Ball and Dean Williams had the visitors 2-0 up at the break before a stunning comeback turned it around. Ethan Pearce scored twice with Dan Westwood and Eesa Sawyers capping an amazing turnaround win.

Wolverhampton Sporting and Coton Green played out a goalless draw.

n Albion Women will head to Lichfield City Ladies after the draw for the Women’s FA Cup second round was made. Wolves Women will host Northampton Town while Sporting Khalsa Women welcome Peterborough United.