Tividale on best FA Vase run for a decade

Tivi haven’t featured in the second round of the competition for 10 years and reached the fifth round in the 2011/12 season.

Stone Old Alleynians travel to Atherstone Town in the Vase, while Stourport Swifts welcome Loughborough Students.

Lye Town entertain Ollerton Town looking to reach the third round like they did three years ago, while AFC Wulfrunians travel to Rugby Town.

Midland Premier leaders Walsall Wood host Sandbach in the Vase having reached at least the third round of the competition in five consecutive seasons.

Wood will hope for a repeat of their 2020/21 competition run where they reached the semi-finals, losing out to eventual winners Warrington Rylands.

Eccleshall of the North West Counties League Division One South will feature in the second round for the first time in more than 30 years as they host Coventry Sphinx at Pershall Park. The Eagles advanced through the last two rounds on penalties and will hope to create history making the third round for the first time ever this weekend.

Brocton, meanwhile, welcome Whitchurch Alport having got the furthest they have in the competition for three years.

Elsewhere, in the Midland League Premier Division, Bewdley Town host 19th-placed Wolverhampton Casuals searching for their third win of the season, while fourth-placed Darlaston Town welcome Romulus.

In the Midland One, table-toppers Dudley Town visit AFC Bridgnorth looking to extend their seven-point lead at the top.

Second-placed Bilston Town Community host 19th-placed Heath Hayes looking to bounce back from midweek defeat at home losing 4-1 to Nuneaton Griff.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community welcome seventh-placed Coton Green, who sit three points above the Cassies in the table while bottom-of-the-league Cradley Town host Shawbury United.