Walsall Wood let lead slip three times in away draw

Heath Hayes vs OJM Black Country

Joe Fitzpatrick gave the visitors the lead after 38 minutes before Shifnal's Tyrone Ofori equalised just before half-time.

Only four minutes after the break Matthew Hughes restored Wood's lead before an instant response from Shifnal, inside a minute, saw Michael Nelson draw them level.

Wood went ahead for the third time in the match when Adam McGurk struck in the 68th minute.

The visitors looked set to take all three points until the hosts equalised for a third time, in the 91st minute, through Thomas Hill.

Wood remain top of the league after 17 games with an 11-point gap at the summit.

Elsewhere in the league, Lye Town recorded a dominant 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Casuals.

A brace from Joe Palmer, alongside an own goal and strikes from Joshua Hesson and Benjamin Billingham secured the points for mid-table Lye, while the Cassies struggle with 11 losses in 15 league games.

AFC Wulfrunians also fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atherstone Town, while Darlaston Town were beaten 3-0 by Racing Club Warwick.

Stourport Swifts picked up a 3-0 win over Lichfield City with a brace from Lee Chilton and a goal from Jack Watts, while Stone Old Alleyians beat Uttoxeter Town 3-0. Bewdley Town also beat Studley 3-1.

Meanwhile, the game between Tividale and Whitchurch Alport was abandoned at half-time due to an alleged racist comment directed at a Tividale player from a member of the crowd.

In Midland League Division One, OJM Black Country extended their winning run in the league with a 2-0 victory over Heath Hayes.

Goals from Babucar Sauane and Zaqib Hussain within the opening 22 minutes of the game were enough to secure victory and help OJM keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

They sit fourth but only seven points off league leaders Dudley Town, with a game in hand. Heath Hayes, meanwhile, have now suffered 10 defeats in 18 and sit in the relegation zone.

Second-placed Bilston Town Community also picked up a win, beating Chelmsley Town 3-2, while Smethwick Rangers won 3-0 away at Hinckley.

Wednesfield beat Haughmond 3-1, while Wolverhampton Sporting Community drew 1-1 away at Droitwich Spa and Cradley Town lost 3-1 to Ashby Ivanhoe.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton came away victories in a tight contest against Abbey Hey.

A second-half Morgan Payne shot split the sides to hand Brocton an important three points. They sit fifth in their search for promotion.