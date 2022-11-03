Trysull end the perfect start of leaders Brandhall

HC Rangers Veterans of the Beacon Sunday League Concentric Property Over-30s Division

Not only did early-season pacesetters Brandhall Colts slip up for the first time, we also saw Trysull Athletic and Hagley United celebrate opening victories, writes Dave McLean.

It was newcomers Trysull FC who stole the limelight with a memorable 3-1 home triumph over Brandhall, who had won their opening seven games.

Trysull FC were very much up for the battle against the leaders and they raced into an impressive two goal advantage in the opening 10 minutes through Connor Stokes and Alex Bowerman.

Brandhall responded through top marksman Kyle Armstrong on 37 minutes, but Trysull continued to show great determination and secured maximum points when Stokes grabbed his second of the game with 20 minutes to go.

“We were up for this one and I’m very pleased for the lads,” said delighted Trysull manager Liam Deeley.

Meanwhile, Trysull Athletic claimed their first Paycare Division win of the season running out 3-0 victors over a hard-working Bushbury Hill outfit. Athletic bagged all three goals in the first period through Chad Brandrick (penalty), Callum Campbell and Will Spruce.

However, Bushbury never gave up the challenge in a goalless second half and even Trysull boss Steve Hussey said: “Credit to Bushbury in the second half, they made it very difficult for us.”

Another delighted team manager was Hagley United’s Jason Hickman who, after his team had lost their opening four fixtures, celebrated a 4-0 home win against basement outfit AFC Goldthorne.

On this occasion, Hagley were well served in the goalscoring stakes by Jack Trewartha (two), Junior Kavetu and an own goal. As a result of Brandhall slipping up for the first time this season, second-place Gunmakers Arms and AFC Sporting Gornal closed the gap at the top.

The former, now seven points down with a match in hand, claimed a hard-fought 3-1 away success at Sedgley & Gornal United East.

Gunmakers moved into a 2-0 lead early in the second period before United cut the deficit. The Arms grabbed a crucial third goal with five minutes to go. Nathaniel Strachan, Jack Burgwin and Ryan Benton netted for victors, while Stuart Hensman responded. Sporting Gornal boosted their early season hopes of league honours, running out comfortable 7-1 winners over AFC Bloxwich who had only lost one of their opening five outings.

Leading the charge for Sporting, who had raced into a 5-0 interval lead, was hat-trick hero Tyler Goodyear, supported well by Joe Bannister, Lewis Quick, Jordan Bristow and Harry Hayden.