Ryan’s super six fires ECC to a double-figure victory

Tettenhall Athletic, who were 2-1 winners over Raytheon in Division Five

Nash had the distinction of being on target six times in ECC’s 12-2 victory over WV United, with Ben Moore (two), Sam Halford, George Maybury, Scott Bradley and Dean Cooper joining him on the scoresheet.

Ben Styles replied with a brace for WV United.

Elsewhere in Division Three, there was a 2-2 draw between Pendrell Arms and Hattas, while Shaun Steventon earned Old Bush a point against Jungle Juice in a 1-1 draw, and Jack Stanton and Brad Jackson got the DY United goals in a 2-2m draw with AFC Perton.

Joe Davies and Junior Miles were hat-trick heroes for AFC Bradmore and Balls to Cancer, respectively.

Davies was joined on the scoresheet by Brad Eastment-Thacker and Ryan Benton in a 5-0 victory over ECC United, while Daniel Edmonson-Griffiths and Nathaniel Miles added to Junior Miles’ treble in Balls to Cancer’s 5-2 defeat of Dudley United.

There was also a big win in Division One as Hawkins hammered nine-man Warstones 13-1 thanks to four goals each from Louie Mason and Matty Bestall, two apiece by Callum Head and Danny Blackwell, and one from Adam Osbourne.

Emerald Athletic downed Dynamo 50 Stile 7-0, while New Hampton were 3-1 winners at Connaught thanks to goals from Rhys Linton, Ashley Evans and Harry Slater. Derry Peeler was Connaught’s goalscorer.

There was a 12-goal thriller between Bradmore Social and Black Country Blades in Division Two, which the latter edged 7-5.

Randy Amayah (three), Abi Akande and Kian Lampitt scored in defeat for Bradmore, while Jack Hill (three), Harry Woodbine, Ben Morris, Kurt Fellows and Connor Stokes got the goals for the victorious Blades.

Dog & Partridge won 3-2 at Tettenhall thanks to strikes from Matthew Jones, Saul Wagstaffe and Tom Roberts. Tom Rowley and Max Hague netted for Tettenhall.

Jake Morgan earned AFC Willenhall a point against Ashmore as he twice levelled their Division Four clash that ended 2-2, while Warstones Wanderers Revolution won 4-1 at Toll House Athletic.

Ben Jacques scored both of Tettenhall Athletic’s goals in their 2-1 win at Raytheon in Division Five, while NRB Warstones Wanderers triumphed 6-0 at New Inn Wombourne.

There was also plenty of cup action on Sunday morning, with Belgrade winning 3-2 at AFC Huntsmen in the first round of the Charity Cup.

Navigation edged out Barnhurst Lane Lions 2-1 in the BP Roberts Cup quarter-finals, while Reece Bowen and Jamie Saidler helped Horse & Jockey overcome Minerva 2-1 and Dudley United advanced to the last four with a 7-2 victory against Royal Oak Chapel Ash.

RG FC beat KT Rangers 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Vin Boden Cup, while Bushbury went down to an agonising 4-3 defeat against Portobello in the last eight of the CE Yardley Cup with the last kick of the game.

Jamie Harley bagged a brace and Archie Harris got the other for Bushbury, while Luke Simons (two), Dale Spncer and Gurpinder Singh netted for the victors.

Wolves Pack United defeated MGFC 6-3 thanks to Tyrell McCalla (two), Rhyce Brown , Elvis Ejob, Devante Shearer and Franck Keli, while Wolves Nation beat Spartans Athletic on penalties after a 3-3 draw.