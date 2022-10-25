Lye hand out an eight-goal hammering in the FA Vase

Tividale celebrate their penalties win over Radford in the FA Vase on Saturday afternoon Picture: Stuart Leggett

Striker Josh Hesson starred with a hat-trick as Lye recorded the biggest win in the competition in the country at Stourbridge Road.

Hesson opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes and then bagged his second midway through the half after Ben Billingham and Adam Meacham had further extended the lead.

Joe Palmer piled on the misery for the visitors with a quickfire double before the break with Hesson, fittingly, then having the final say after Sam Hall had made it seven. A second round tie at home to Nottinghamshire’s Ollerton Town is Lye’s reward.

Walsall Wood were also big winners as they breezed into the next round, where they will host Sandbach United, courtesy of a 6-1 win at Stapenhill.

And just like Lye, they too had a hat-trick hero, this time in the shape of Jai Verma who scored twice in the first half to set them on their way to victory. Carter Lycett, Hayden Purves and Sam Unitt were also on target for the Wood.

“It’s my first hat-trick for Walsall Wood, so it feels really good,” said Verma. “I expect to score with the chances my team-mates give me, so I’m happy.”

Stourport Swifts hit four as they saw off Shifnal to progress. Ben Tilbury scored twice, including a fourth minute opener, as the hosts took advantage of some lax home defending.

Tilbury’s second came after Ben Jevons had diverted home Lee Chilton’s corner and the latter was also on the mark with goals from Shifnal’s Max Chimenes and Joe Thompson proving mere consolations. Stourport have been drawn at home to Loughborough Students in round two.

There was a much closer affair at Birstall United, where AFC Wulfrunians progressed thanks to Jamie Meddows netting the only goal with 10 minutes remaining.

Things were even tighter at Tividale, with the hosts winning 4-1 on penalties after their tie with Radford had finished 1-1.

Taylor Townsend hit the opener inside two minutes but the Nottingham-based visitors levelled through Jonathan Jebbison. With five minutes to go Tivi were awarded a penalty and the visitors reduced to 10 with Rio Bakala sent-off for handball but Dan Smith saw his effort saved.

That meant a shoot-out but the hosts proved perfect from the spot as they went through.

There was more penalty drama at Brocton, where Wolves Casuals went through 4-3 on spot-kicks after the tie had also ended 1-1.

Connor Haddaway equalised from the spot after Oliver Waddison had fired the visitors in front. Brocton’s Reg Smith then missed the first kick of the shoot-out and Casuals held their nerve to go through.

Casuals will host Whitchurch Alport in the second round, with Tividale at home to Highgate United. AFC Wulfrunians will travel to Rugby Town.

Darlaston Town are up to fifth in the Midland League Premier Division after an entertaining 4-2 win over 10-man Lichfield City.

Sam Fitzgerald put the visitors ahead but a red card for Leighton McMenemy on the stroke of half-time shifted momentum and two goals in the space of three minutes early in the second half from Dominic Dell and Rivel Mardenborough put Darlaston in front.

Jack Edwards levelled things up at 2-2 before Dell and Mardenborough were on target again to see the hosts home.

“The gameplan wasn’t a beauty parade, it was how could our side take the points from a very talented Lichfield side?” said Darlaston boss Dean Gill.