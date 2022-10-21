Premier leaders Walsall Wood targeting long run in Vase

2022 / JW Hunt Cup / Round 1 / OJM Black Country FC v Lye Town / Lye Town FC / Stourbridge Road / Lye.

Wood, who have won their last five matches to go 10 points clear at the top of the table, were just one win from Wembley in the 2020/21 season when they reached the semi-finals of the Vase.

And they will hope to kick-start a run in the competition this season when they visit Midland One outfit Stapenhill tomorrow.

Elsewhere, AFC Wulfrunians travel to Birstall United in the first round. The Wulfs beat Stourport Swifts 1-0 in the league midweek, Kai Adams scoring the winner against Stourport, who welcome Shifnal Town in the Vase looking to bounce back from the defeat.

Lye Town host Northampton Sileby Rangers on the back of a 3-1 defeat by Midland One side OJM Black Country on Tuesday in the JW Hunt Cup.

Stone Old Alleynians welcome Shirebrook Town, while Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Brocton of North West Counties League First Division South.

The Cassies crashed out of the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday – beaten 1-0 by Tividale, who host Radford in a first-round Vase match.

Meanwhile, Eccleshall of North West Counties League First Division South, travel to Newent Town.

Away from the FA Vase, Darlaston Town host Lichfield City in the Midland Premier.

Tenth-placed Darlaston smashed Punjab United 5-0 in the JW Hunt Cup on Wednesday. Kieron Miller scored a hat-trick for the Citizens before Leo Gill and Dominic Dell added their names to the scoresheet.

In Midland One, fourth-placed OJM Black Country visit Chelmsley Town, while league leaders Dudley Town host Wednesfield.

The Robins sit four points clear of second-placed Bilston at the top, while Wednesfield beat Cradley Town 3-2 in the Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Cup on Tuesday.

Third-bottom Heath Hayes welcome Droitwich Spa tomorrow, while Smethwick Rangers host second-bottom Haughmond.