Walsall Wood surging clear

Dudley Town FC v Nuneaton Griff

Lewis Riley-Stewart's 36th minute strike was enough to settle the score, despite the hosts improving in the second half.

Wood sit 13 points clear at the top of the table with 12 wins and two draws from their opening 14 games.

They gained more daylight at the top of the table due to AFC Wulfrunians' loss to Uttoxeter Town.

The second-placed side suffered a convincing loss to their 17th-placed opponents, falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Stourport Swifts are now level on points with Wulfrunians after their 3-0 win over Worcester City, as second-half goals from Lee Chilton and a brace from Cain Edward Smith secured the win.

Lye Town found their form with a superb 5-1 win over Romulus, as a brace by Benjamin Billingham came alongside strikes from Adam Meacham, Joseph James Palmer and Adam Hanson.

A five-goal thriller saw Bewdley Town edge out Stone Old Alleyians 3-2, while 10-man Lichfield City threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Whitchurch Alport, who scored two late goals.

Wolverhampton Casuals continue to struggle and fell to a 2-1 loss to Studley, while Tividale and Darlaston Town played out a goalless draw.

In Division One, Dudley Town's unbeaten run in the league stretched to 13 games after a 2-0 victory over Nuneaton Griff.

Goals from Hinesh Patel and Ashley Smith saw means Town remain top of the league with a four-point advantage over Bilston Town Community, who fell to a 3-0 loss to fellow promotion hopefuls Ashby Ivanhoe.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community recovered from defeat in mid-week to beat AFC Bridgnorth 2-0, while Dimitri Dunkley's goal handed Wednesfield a 1-0 win over Paget Rangers.

Relegation-threatened Heath Hayes picked up a crucial 4-2 victory over Ingles, while bottom of the table Cradley Town lost 5-1 to Hinckley AFC.

Cradley have now lost their last four consecutive games and have won just one and lost 14 of them 18 games this season.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton followed up a 2-1 mid-week loss to Foley Meir by beating the same opponents 5-2 just days later in the first round of the Macron Cup.

Also playing in cup action, Eccleshall beat Cheadle Heath Nomads 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.