Top-v-bottom as Walsall Wood take on basement boys

Top-of-the-table Wood thrashed Studley 4-0 midweek with Kaden May, Jai Verma, Kevin Hemagou and Daniel Antwi Gyasi on the scoresheet.
Drayton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stone Old Alleynians on Monday to remain bottom of the league.
The Alleynians visit Bewdley Town, who played out a seven-goal thriller with Lye Town on Wednesday. Joseph James Palmer (two), Ben Billingham and Joshua Hesson were in the goals for the Flyers.
Second-placed AFC Wulfrunians visit struggling Uttoxeter Town this weekend, Wulfrunians won 1-0 in midweek against Wolverhampton Casuals, who welcome Studley tomorrow.
Elsewhere, Tividale beat Stourport Swifts’ opponents Worcester City 3-1. Likewise to Tivi, the Swifts won 3-1 on Wednesday – beating Highgate United away from home. Tivi host Darlaston Town, while Lichfield City’s opponents are Whitchurch Alport.
Midland One leaders Dudley Town host Nuneaton Griff tomorrow after beating Cradley Town 2-1 on Tuesday. Joe Colley fired home Dudley’s first goal before Owen Massey won it in the 97th minute. Bottom-of-the-table Cradley host Hinckley AFC this weekend.
Second-placed Bilston Town visit Ashby Ivanhoe after hammering Haughmond 4-2 in midweek with goals from Kie Houlihan, Lee Wood, Soms Sibanda and Jordan Smith-Williams.
Elsewhere, Heath Hayes travel to Ingles this weekend after claiming their second league win of the season on Tuesday. Struggling Hayes beat Coton Green 2-1 away from home with goals from Hugh Burrows and Nicholas Wellecomme.
Wolves Sporting – beaten 3-1 by OJM Black Country in the week – host AFC Bridgnorth tomorrow, while Wednesfield welcome Paget Rangers after playing out a 2-2 draw with Ingles.
In North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton travel to Foley Meir in the league having lost to the same opposition in the Staffordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Eccleshall host Cheadle Heath Nomads and Stafford Town host Barnton.