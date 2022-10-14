Top-v-bottom as Walsall Wood take on basement boys

2022 / Midland Football League /Division 1 / OJM Black Country FC v Coventry Copsewood / Stourbridge Road / Lye.

Top-of-the-table Wood thrashed Studley 4-0 midweek with Kaden May, Jai Verma, Kevin Hemagou and Daniel Antwi Gyasi on the scoresheet.

Drayton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stone Old Alleynians on Monday to remain bottom of the league.

The Alleynians visit Bewdley Town, who played out a seven-goal thriller with Lye Town on Wednesday. Joseph James Palmer (two), Ben Billingham and Joshua Hesson were in the goals for the Flyers.

Second-placed AFC Wulfrunians visit struggling Uttoxeter Town this weekend, Wulfrunians won 1-0 in midweek against Wolverhampton Casuals, who welcome Studley tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Tividale beat Stourport Swifts’ opponents Worcester City 3-1. Likewise to Tivi, the Swifts won 3-1 on Wednesday – beating Highgate United away from home. Tivi host Darlaston Town, while Lichfield City’s opponents are Whitchurch Alport.

Midland One leaders Dudley Town host Nuneaton Griff tomorrow after beating Cradley Town 2-1 on Tuesday. Joe Colley fired home Dudley’s first goal before Owen Massey won it in the 97th minute. Bottom-of-the-table Cradley host Hinckley AFC this weekend.

Second-placed Bilston Town visit Ashby Ivanhoe after hammering Haughmond 4-2 in midweek with goals from Kie Houlihan, Lee Wood, Soms Sibanda and Jordan Smith-Williams.

Elsewhere, Heath Hayes travel to Ingles this weekend after claiming their second league win of the season on Tuesday. Struggling Hayes beat Coton Green 2-1 away from home with goals from Hugh Burrows and Nicholas Wellecomme.

Wolves Sporting – beaten 3-1 by OJM Black Country in the week – host AFC Bridgnorth tomorrow, while Wednesfield welcome Paget Rangers after playing out a 2-2 draw with Ingles.