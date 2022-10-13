Paul Smith steps down as Halesowen Town boss due to health reasons

Paul Smith has stepped down as Halesowen Town boss, where he spent more than three years

Smith, who joined the Yeltz in the summer of 2019, has taken the club to top of the Northern Premier Midlands Division so far this season, writes Luke Powell.

A Halesowen club statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce Paul Smith is stepping down from his role as manager of our football club.

“He has had so much to deal with in this past year and needs time for himself and his family.

“Paul has worked tirelessly for this club both on and off the field and has been a pleasure to work with.

“He will be greatly missed,” added the club in their statement.

Smith's side recorded a third-placed finish last season before falling to a controversial play-off semi-final defeat to rivals Chasetown, courtesy of a last-minute penalty.

In March 2020 Smith had taken the side to second place, a point off top spot, with a game in hand on their promotion rivals above.

However, the FA announced that the league was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and all results were ‘expunged’ with no promotion or relegation.

Smith has explained his reason for stepping down, he said: “Those that know me well will know that Unfortunately I have lost my father in law, and more recently my father very quickly.

“It's had a profound effect on me, and one that I'm struggling to come to terms with.

“I've been fighting this for months now, to try and push through thinking it will get better, but unfortunately it hasn’t.

“I need to take some time out to look after myself, and come to terms with the loss.

“I've had an incredible time at the club, and one I won't ever forget.”