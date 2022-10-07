Wulfrunians looking to build on a thumping victory

2022 / JW Hunt Cup / Dudley Town FC v Wyrley United / Guardian Warehousing Arena / Willenhall.

Wulfrunians thumped Shifnal Town 5-0 last weekend and now sit second in the league – five points ahead of this weekend’s opponents, who are sixth.

Elsewhere, top-of-the-table Walsall Wood travel to Bewdley Town tomorrow.

Wood claimed a 2-1 win at Lichfield City on Wednesday to maintain their seven-point lead at the top.

Bewdley drew 2-2 with Tividale on Tuesday with goals from Kyonn Evans and Dylan Mark Hart in the first half for Bewdley.

Jack Downing and Zacharias Kourouyianni were on the scoresheet for Tividale, who host struggling Uttoxeter Town this weekend.

Lichfield travel to third-placed Shifnal Town, who recorded a 1-0 win away at Stourport Swifts on Tuesday. Tom Hill grabbed the winner in the 88th minute for Shifnal, who sit third in the league.

Stourport welcome Romulus tomorrow, while Stone Old Alleynians host Worcester City. The Alleynians were battered 4-0 by Lye Town on Tuesday with Joshua Hesson scoring a hat-trick.

Lye travel to Racing Club Warwick tomorrow, the teams find themselves separated by a point in the table, while Wolverhampton Casuals host Atherstone Town. Atherstone beat Darlaston Town 1-0 on Tuesday. Darlo travel to Whitchurch Alport this weekend.

In Midland One, second-placed Bilston Town welcome Smethwick Rangers tomorrow. Smethwick drew 3-3 with Droitwich Spa last weekend while Bilston were beaten 4-1 by Wolverhampton Sporting Community, who travel to Shawbury United tomorrow.

Top-of-the-table Dudley Town visit Paget Rangers tomorrow as Wednesfield host Heath Hayes.

OJM Black Country welcome Coventry Copsewood tomorrow as second-bottom Cradley Town travel to Nuneaton Griff.

Brocton, Eccleshall and Stafford Town of the North West Counties League play in the the Edward Case Cup second round south tomorrow.