Beacon League sides are up for Second City’s cups

Sedgley and Gornal

And there was plenty of success for member clubs this week in the opening stage of the Sunday Amateur Cup.

Having chalked up their opening league success the previous weekend, Bushbury Hill marched into round two of the County Cup knockout after coming from behind to edge out fellow Beacon rivals Hagley United.

In what turned out to be a nine-goal thriller, all the goals came in a blistering first half, after Bushbury broke the deadlock.

Hagley responded and then led by the odd goal in three, only for Scott Queeney’s side to bounce back and take a 4-2 advantage.

In a tie that also saw Bushbury miss a penalty while Hagley struck the woodwork twice, the latter grabbed a third before the former held out to earn their spot in round two for the first time.

Bushbury were indebted to Asa Mayer and Matt Campbell with doubles, while Baba Mohammed (two) and Sunil James kept things close for Hagley.

The Hill were joined in round two by three other Beacon rivals, Sedgley & Gornal United West, Sedgley Rangers and Trysull Athletic.

Trysull turned on the style to see off visiting Wollaston Village 5-2 with efforts from Will Spruce, Joe Timmins, Joel Crainer, Dan Hickman and keeper turned winger Mike Hobson.

Also notching a nap hand were Sedgley Rangers as they had Jordan Robinson grabbing a treble in a 5-1 success over fellow Beacon rivals AFC Goldthorne. Jermelle Banner and Jack Dunphy rounded off the scoring for Rangers.

Sedgley & Gornal West rounded off an excellent cup day for the league when emerging worthy 2-0 away winners at Great Barr Eagles, thanks to Dylan Cook and Callum O’Connell. Just missing out were AFC Bloxwich, who bowed out at first stage, going down 3-1 away to AFC Coalshed. Jamie Archer hit the consolation goal for the visitors.

On the domestic front, AFC Sporting Gornal produced great battling qualities to storm back from two goals down on the hour mark to pick up maximum points at previously unbeaten Gunmakers Arms in the Paycare Division.

After an own goal and an effort from Ryan Benton had put Gunmakers two goals clear, Sporting hit back through Grant Davies (two), Lewis Round and Tyler Goodyear to take the spoils.

It was all square in the other league clash as Trysull FC and Lane Head Titans shared six goals. The former had Benji Johnson firing a double.

In the Concentric Property Over-30s section, AFC Broadlands moved top after late goals from Scott Sjeordsma (penalty) and Dan Newton secured the points over visiting AFC Willenhall. Occupying second spot, on goal difference, are Issa Casuals Vets who struck back to edge out battling Sportsman Vets by the odd goal in nine.

The Casuals had Stuart Hopcroft and Kevin Humpage bagging doubles, while Jimmy Scragg chipped in with a crucial fifth. Hat-trick man Chris Brown starred for Sportsman for whom Steve Cater rounded off the scoring.