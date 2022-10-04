Walsall Wood fight back as they continue to set the pace

Walsall win

Unbeaten Wood made it eight wins from their opening 10 games but were made to work hard by visitors Lye Town.

The Flyers took a surprise early lead at Oak Park but two goals either side of half-time turned the contest on its head as Harry Harris’s leaders returned to winning ways.

Wood slipped a goal down after six minutes courtesy of new Lye signing Josh Hesson, but managed to mount an instant response through captain Adam McGurk – the former Tranmere, Burton and Portsmouth frontman – who turned home a cross five minutes later.

The hosts’ important breakthrough came on the stroke of half-time with Hayden Purves turning the scoreline on its head to hand Wood a lead at the interval.

And just four minutes after the break the scoreline was 3-1 to Walsall Wood as Matty Hughes made it two goals in two games with a header. The league leaders dropped points in a draw at Stone Old Alleynians last week. They top the tree by seven points from AFC Wulfrunians, Lichfield City and Stourport Swifts and head to Lichfield on Wednesday.

Wulfrunians sit second after a 5-0 home hammering of in-form Shifnal Town.

Aaron Bishop and Tom Ray struck before half-time and Brad Sharman, Hayden Reeves and Thomas Poole wrapped up the win.

Lichfield are third and, like Wood, also unbeaten having played three games fewer. They earned a 4-0 win at Racing Club Warwick with Luke Childs, twice, Max Dixon and Sam Fitzgerald on target.

Stourport lost ground with a 3-1 defeat at Stone, where Benjamin Tilbury struck the consolation.

Mid-table Bewdley Town moved to within a point of Darlaston Town (1874) after a 1-0 win in the Black Country, courtesy of Dylan Hart’s effort 20 minutes from time.

Problems mount for Wolverhampton Casuals, who dropped into the bottom two following a 3-0 defeat at Highgate United.

Tividale, meanwhile, came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against basement boys Market Drayton Town.

The contest will be best remembered for Daniel Smith’s 100th goal for the club, to equalise, before Brad Welding’s free-kick winner.

Meanwhile, in Division One, Dudley Town extended their lead at the top to three points with a 3-1 win over Stapenhill.

The Robins got the job done in a rampant first half with Samuel Chukwurah, twice, and Kyle Montague on target.

They lead the way from Bilston Town, who dropped to a 4-1 reverse at mid-table Wolves Sporting.

The hosts won through goals from Luke Francis, Ellis Jones, Arman Khoshkhoo and Cody Mullan.

Zaqib Hussain was the hat-trick hero as OJM Black Country climbed to eighth with a convincing 4-0 win at Wednesfield. Reece Morris was also on target. Wednesfield sit 12th. There was also a treble hero elsewhere, with Smethwick Rangers’ Adam Nazir striking to earn a point at Droitwich Spa. Smethwick are seventh, a point outside the play-off positions, from second to fifth.

There was movement at the foot of the table, as Cradley Town earned a first win with a 2-0 success over Haughmond, which lifts them clear of Heath Hayes, who remain winless having lost 5-2 at Coventry Copswood.