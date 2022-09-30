Notification Settings

Tividale looking to get back to winning ways

Non league

Tividale will look to bounce back from a heavy midweek defeat when they host struggling Market Drayton Town tomorrow.

Tivi were beaten 5-1 by Highgate United on Tuesday to leave them 13th in the Midland League Premier Division standings.

Drayton – who will not yet have new manager Richard Brown in the dugout – have lost their last six league games in a row since winning on the opening day of the season.

Meanwhile, struggling Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Highgate – whose 5-1 victory against Tividale was their second win in a row by that score.

Stone Old Alleynians welcome Stourport Swifts at an earlier time of 2pm.

Stourport claimed a 2-1 win against Darlaston in the week thanks to late goals from substitutes Jack Bailey and Lee Chilton, while the Alleynians drew 2-2 with top-of-the-table Walsall Wood.

Stone had taken the lead in the 91st minute through Sam Wilson’s second of the match, but Matthew Hughes bagged a 94th-minute equaliser for the Wood.

The leaders welcome Lye Town, who go into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Whitchurch Alport.

Elsewhere, eighth-placed Darlaston Town host Bewdley Town and Lichfield City travel to Racing Club Warwick after recording a 1-0 win over Uttoxeter on Wednesday courtesy of Cameron Dunn’s winning goal.

Meanwhile, AFC Wulfrunians play Shifnal Town at Castlecroft.

In Midland One, high-flying Bilston Town are away to Wolves Sporting tomorrow.

Bilston beat Cradley Town 3-2 on Wednesday to go second in the table behind Dudley Town on goal difference.

Table-toppers Dudley welcome Stapenhill at the weekend, while bottom club Cradley host Haughmond.

Smethwick Rangers played out a 2-2 draw with Haughmond in the week thanks to goals from Adam Nazir and Joel Powell and travel to Droitwich Spa tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Heath Hayes have a trip to Coventry Copsewood, while OJM Black Country and Wednesfield will battle it out. OJM snatched a 3-2 win in the week at Coton Green with two first-half goals from Zaqib Hussain and a third by Callum Devlin.

In North West Counties League Division One South, fourth-placed Brocton host Stockport Town, while 16th-placed Stafford Town travel to Stockport Georgians and eight-placed Eccleshall visit Abbey Hey on Saturday.

