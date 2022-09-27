Sam’s the man as Walsall Wood go six clear at the summit

Walsall Wood v Whitchurch Alport

Harry Harris’ side prevailed 3-2 in a back-and-forth encounter at the Titan Recruitment Stadium, giving them a nice cushion at the top at this early stage of the season.

The visitors were first to strike as Jordan Evans kept his cool from the penalty spot to put Alport ahead.

Wood, though, would go into the break with the scores level thanks to Jai Verma’s sweet strike.

Harris’ charges went ahead shortly into the second period as Adam McGurk got on the end of a free-kick to make it 2-1.

Joe Flory would equalise with a bullet header for the away side and Alport were seconds away from grabbing a share of the spoils.

But in the seventh minute of added time, Jack Sheward’s spill from a free-kick allowed Wood substitute Sam Unitt to clinch a hard-fought triumph.

It means Wood are six points ahead of both AFC Wulfrunians and Stourport Swifts – the latter also winning in the league at the weekend.

Stourport ran out 1-0 winners at Atherstone Town, with Benjamin Tilbury on the scoresheet.

Wulfrunians were one of the many teams involved in FA Vase second qualifying round ties and made a statement as they thrashed Heath Hayes 6-1.

Aaron Bishop was at the double while Jay Holdcroft, Hayden Reeves, Jake Webb and David McDermott were also on the mark.

Darlaston Town were dumped out with a 4-1 loss at home against Romulus. Kieron Miller put the hosts ahead and they went into half-time in front before Romulus turned on the style in the second half to progress.

Stone Old Alleynians advanced as they beat Hereford Pegasus 1-0, while Lichfield City exited the competition having been downed 1-0 by Worcester City. Lye Town are through after a 2-0 success against Haughmond – Zach Tellyn and Joe Palmer the scorers.

Wolverhampton Casuals did the business as they beat Heather St John’s 3-1. Tividale were not at their free-flowing best but did not enough as Brad Weldon’s free-kick sealed a 1-0 triumph over Abbey Hulton United.

North West Counties First Division South outfit Eccleshall had Louis Downs grab a hat-trick in their eventual win over Hereford Lads Club in the Vase.

Downs was at the treble as an enthralling affair ended 3-3 before Eccleshall held their nerve to run out 3-2 victors on penalties. Stafford Town went out on Friday night having been beaten 1-0 at Hinckley.

Brocton, though, made sure of their place in the first round proper draw – which was due to take place this afternoon – with a convincing 3-0 win at Cradley Town.

Regan Smith opened the scoring for the Badgers while Connor Haddaway also struck in the first half, with Cameron Osborne putting the icing on the cake towards the end.

Finally at the weekend, Wednesfield’s Midland One encounter with Droitwich Spa was postponed due to plumbing issues at the Cottage Ground, according to the visitors.