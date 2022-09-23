Walsall Wood can open up early lead at the top

2022 / Midland Football League / Division 1 / Dudley Town FC v Haughmond / Guardian Warehousing Arena / Willenhall.

The Wood play host to Whitchurch Alport, while the majority of the division is otherwise focused on the FA Vase – a competition they are exempt from until the next round.

Elsewhere in the league, Stourport Swifts travel to Atherstone Town on the back of a 1-0 win at Worcester City on Tuesday.

AFC Wulfrunians may be second in the division, but have lost their last two – including 3-2 at home to Lichfield City on Tuesday. Both turn their attention to the second qualifying round of the Vase tomorrow when Wulfs host lower-league Heath Hayes and Lichfield – whose midweek goals were scored by Luke Childs (two) and Luke Keen – travel to Worcester City.

Darlaston Town won 2-0 at Lye Town in midweek, with both going into the Vase tomorrow – Darlo at home to Romulus and Lye at home to Haughmond.

Stone Old Alleyians and Wolverhampton Casuals played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday – with Jack Bowater’s first-minute opener cancelled out by Casuals’ Rhyce Brown. Stone travel to Hereford Pegasus in the Vase tomorrow while Casuals visit Heather St Johns. Elsewhere, Tividale host Abbey Hulton United on the back of a 3-2 reverse at Atherstone Town in midweek, while Bewdley Town will have to wait to bounce back from their 4-1 loss at Highgate United as they are already out of the Vase.

Midland One side Cradley Town and North West Counties League First Division South outfit Brocton also meet in the FA Vase tomorrow.

The Badgers’ North West Counties League rivals Eccleshall travel to Hereford Lads Club in the same competition.

Midland One leaders Dudley Town beat Haughmond 2-0 in midweek – with Samuel Chukwuraj and Hinesh Patel on target. They don’t have a game tomorrow, and neither do OJM Black Country, Wolves Sporting or second-placed Bilston Town.

Bilston did play on Wednesday night though against AFC Bentley, in the JW Hunt Cup.

And they made progress as goals from Oli Round and Angelo Franco secured a 2-1 victory.

Tomorrow’s limited Midland One action does feature Smethwick Rangers travelling to Coton Green in the league and Wednesfield hosting Droitwich Spa.