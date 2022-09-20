Walsall Wood back on top

Lye Town v Shifnal Town - Keanu Cooper on the ball for Shifnal. Picture: Stuart Leggett.

Two goals in four first half minutes from Kaden May and Jai Verma handed the hosts a swift lead against Uttoxeter Town.

The visitors railed to half the deficit in the 36th minute through Samuel Birks, but Uttoxeter were reduced to 10 men when second half substitute Harry Bickerton was sent off just 17 minutes after coming on.

Wood were able to keep their lead in-tact for the remaining minutes, putting them top of the division with six consecutive victories.

Second-placed AFC Wulfrunians lost some ground after their 2-0 loss away at Studley.

They have also played a game more than Wood, who are three points clear at the summit.

Struggling Wolverhampton Casuals tasted another defeat as high-flying Darlaston Town dispatched them 1-0.

The hosts scored on the hour mark through Kieron Miller to secure all three points.

Mid-table Tividale picked up a comfortable 2-0 win away at Romulus.

Curtis Cocking fired them ahead after 20 minutes before Daniel Smith completed the win 20 minutes from time.

Lye Town suffered a convincing home loss to Shifnal, who won 3-0, while Stourport Swifts beat Market Drayton Town 4-1. An entertaining clash also saw Stone Old Alleyians beat Bewdley Town 3-2.

In Division One, Dudley Town remain top after extending their unbeaten run to eight games – marking their seventh win in that streak.

They beat Droitwich Spa 1-0 thanks to an 85th minute Daniel Danks goal.

Bilston Town Community remain locked on the same points as Dudley at the top of the table after their 4-1 win over Stapenhill.

Goals from Dan Westwood, Jake Short, Angelo Franco and Kie Houlihan secured the points.

A five-goal thriller saw Wolverhampton Sporting Community beat AFC Bridgnorth 3-2 away from home, while Wednesfield narrowly beat Smethwick Rangers 2-1 on their travels.

Cradley Town drew 1-1 with Paget Rangers, while OJM Black Country lost 1-0 at Ingles and Heath Hayes lost 3-1 to Ashby Ivanhoe.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton came from two goals down to pick up a point at Cammell Laird 1907.

Brocton squandered a plethora of chances but it was Cammell Laird that opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Kalif Koura.

They doubled their advantage seven minutes later through Ellis Bolton before Brocton rallied. Cam Osborne scored in the 36th minute before an 89th minute equaliser from Will Finlay rescued a point.

Elsewhere in the league, Eccleshall played out a goalless draw with Cheadle Heath Nomads while struggling Stafford Town lost 5-2 to mid-table Ashville.