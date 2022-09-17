Lichfield City 0-4 Boston United - Report

Scott Pollock put the National League North outfit ahead from the spot on 17 minutes before Jake Wright made it two five minutes before the break when he headed in Keenan Ferguson’s pinpoint cross from close range.

Wright doubled his tally midway through the second half with another header, this time from Alex Brown’s delivery.

Will Atkinson then wrapped up the result just minutes later when he swept a loose ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Lichfield’s disappointing day was then furthered when Lewi Burnside was sent for an early shower after picking up a second yellow for a robust challenge on Brown ten minutes from time.

The Midland Football League side struggled to create throughout the game, going closest when Luke Child’s powerful drive from outside the box was tipped over by traveling keeper Sam Long shortly after the break.

And it could have been even worse had Pilgrim’s captain Luke Shields not had his headed stoppage time goal ruled out for some pushing in the build up.

But despite the dominance that his side showed, Boston manager Ian Culverhouse was full of praise for Lichfield.

“Full credit to them, they came out fighting and they didn’t give up,” he said

“The sending off was harsh and they have got some really good players in there that can ask questions of us so I am pleased with the clean sheet.