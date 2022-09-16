Notification Settings

Five-star AFC Wulfrunians look to stretch their lead at top

New Midland Premier leaders AFC Wulfrunians will be looking to build on an impressive midweek win when they travel to Studley tomorrow.

They jumped to the top of the standings on Monday night when they thrashed previously unbeaten Whitchurch Alport 5-1. Aaron Bishop bagged a brace, while Jake Webb, Jumaane Kyle Meggoe and Ashley Jackson were also on target.

Unbeaten Walsall Wood are now second, still with a game in hand, ahead of their home game against Uttoxeter Town.

Wood won a five-goal thriller against Atherstone Town on Tuesday, with Adam McGurk bagging a 90th-minute winner after Jai Verma’s earlier brace.

Newly-promoted Darlaston Town host Wolverhampton Casuals on the back of a 2-2 draw at Highgate United on Tuesday – during which Ben Podmore and Rivel Mardenborough netted. Second-bottom Casuals were beaten 3-1 by Lye Town on Tuesday thanks a Jordan Crump brace and a Ben Billingham strike.

Tomorrow, Lye face a difficult test against Shifnal Town, who are yet to lose so far this season.

Elsewhere, Stone Old Alleynians host Bewdley Town having lost 3-1 to Lichfield City on Tuesday, while Stourport Swifts travel to Market Drayton Town on the back of their 2-1 win over Studley – with Ronan Sheehan and Lee Chilton on target.

Tividale were also 2-1 winners in midweek – at Racing Club Warwick, thanks to goals from Daniel Smith and Jack Downing – and visit Romulus tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in Midland One, top-of-the-table Dudley Town travel to fifth-placed Droitwich Spa, having drawn 2-2 at Shawbury United last time out with Hinesh Patel netting twice.

Joint-top Bilston Town – who drew 0-0 at Wednesfield on Tuesday – are at home to Stapenhill, while the mid-table Cottagers travel to Smethwick Rangers. Adam Nazir hit a hat-trick in Smethwick’s 6-1 triumph at Chelmsley Town on Monday, with Jammeh Alhagie Ebrima, Samuel Kayode and Joel Powell also on target.

OJM Black Country – 2-0 winners over AFC Bridgnorth on Tuesday, courtesy of Zaqib Hussain and Kaine Butler – are away at Ingles, while Wolves Sporting travel to Bridgnorth after a 1-0 defeat to Ingles in midweek.

The two bottom sides, Heath Hayes and Cradley Town will both be searching for their first win this weekend – Hayes and Ashby Ivanhoe and Cradley at home to Paget Rangers.

In North West Counties Division One South, third-placed Brocton go to 17th-placed Cammell Laird looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Abbey Hulton United in midweek. Cameron Jackson had opened the scoring for the Badgers. Eccleshall will look to build on their 2-0 win at Rocester – with Jordan Benton and Oliver Hickman on target – when they host Cheadle Heath Nomads, while Stafford Town are at home to Ashville.

