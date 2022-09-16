Five-star AFC Wulfrunians look to stretch their lead at top

They jumped to the top of the standings on Monday night when they thrashed previously unbeaten Whitchurch Alport 5-1. Aaron Bishop bagged a brace, while Jake Webb, Jumaane Kyle Meggoe and Ashley Jackson were also on target.

Unbeaten Walsall Wood are now second, still with a game in hand, ahead of their home game against Uttoxeter Town.

Wood won a five-goal thriller against Atherstone Town on Tuesday, with Adam McGurk bagging a 90th-minute winner after Jai Verma’s earlier brace.

Newly-promoted Darlaston Town host Wolverhampton Casuals on the back of a 2-2 draw at Highgate United on Tuesday – during which Ben Podmore and Rivel Mardenborough netted. Second-bottom Casuals were beaten 3-1 by Lye Town on Tuesday thanks a Jordan Crump brace and a Ben Billingham strike.

Tomorrow, Lye face a difficult test against Shifnal Town, who are yet to lose so far this season.

Elsewhere, Stone Old Alleynians host Bewdley Town having lost 3-1 to Lichfield City on Tuesday, while Stourport Swifts travel to Market Drayton Town on the back of their 2-1 win over Studley – with Ronan Sheehan and Lee Chilton on target.

Tividale were also 2-1 winners in midweek – at Racing Club Warwick, thanks to goals from Daniel Smith and Jack Downing – and visit Romulus tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in Midland One, top-of-the-table Dudley Town travel to fifth-placed Droitwich Spa, having drawn 2-2 at Shawbury United last time out with Hinesh Patel netting twice.

Joint-top Bilston Town – who drew 0-0 at Wednesfield on Tuesday – are at home to Stapenhill, while the mid-table Cottagers travel to Smethwick Rangers. Adam Nazir hit a hat-trick in Smethwick’s 6-1 triumph at Chelmsley Town on Monday, with Jammeh Alhagie Ebrima, Samuel Kayode and Joel Powell also on target.

OJM Black Country – 2-0 winners over AFC Bridgnorth on Tuesday, courtesy of Zaqib Hussain and Kaine Butler – are away at Ingles, while Wolves Sporting travel to Bridgnorth after a 1-0 defeat to Ingles in midweek.

The two bottom sides, Heath Hayes and Cradley Town will both be searching for their first win this weekend – Hayes and Ashby Ivanhoe and Cradley at home to Paget Rangers.