Darlaston and Walsall Wood set for a tough challenge

The Wood have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Midland Premier season that has included four wins and a draw.

They face a fellow unbeaten outfit in Darlaston, who although have played two games less are also yet to be defeated.

And Harris feels the task at hand is a sizeable one: “They have got a great togetherness and have been a group for a good few years now. They got promoted together so they will have that spirit, we have to go out and do what we can.”

The Wood boss believes it will be even more of an uphill battle as they continue to struggle with injuries.

He said: “We’ve got six or seven injuries at the moment, so those that I pick know that they’ve got to go and do the business if they want to be a part of my squad. It’s down to them now to show that they deserve to be playing.”

Elsewhere, second-placed AFC Wulfrunians travel to Stourport Swifts with hopes of continuing their solid start to the campaign.

Tividale will aim for a second home win of the season when they take on 17th-placed Stone Old Alleynians at the Beeches.

Lye Town will make the trip to Market Drayton Town and are aiming to leapfrog the Gingerbread Men by beating them.

Lichfield City host Studley, Bewdley Town travel to Highgate United and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Romulus to Brinsford Stadium.

Meanwhile in Midland One, joint-top Bilston Town host Nuneaton Griff.

It is top versus bottom as Dudley Town face off against Cradley Town at the Guardian Warehousing Arena, with the former aiming to prevent Bilston from overtaking them.

Heath Hayes make the trip across Stafford to take on Coton Green with aims of propelling themselves away from the foot of the division.

Lye-based OJM Black Country host fourth-placed Droitwich Spa, Smethwick Rangers take on Stapenhill and 11th-placed Wednesfield travel east to Ingles with hopes of continuing their good run, having won their last two on the trot.

Wolves Sporting will be looking to make it four unbeaten against Coventry Copsewood after an impressive run in the league.

In North West Counties League Division One South, second-placed Brocton could go top with a win against Alsager Town, providing that first-placed Wythenshawe Amateurs lose.