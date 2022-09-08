Sporting fight back to topple Division Two champs

Athletic trailed in the Division One encounter by those two goals at half-time, but Nathaniel D’jalo levelled things up with a quick-fire double, before Mohamed Sallah’s 30-yard screamer earned the hosts the three points.

Meanwhile, Jake Webb and Mensah Kinch scored as Codsall Legion Sundats won 2-0 at New Hampton Warstones.

And Connaught and Emerald played out a 1-1 draw s Ryan Bradshaw’s 65th-minute opener was cancelled out by Derry Peeler’s 20-yarder with 10 minutes remaining.

Tettenhall and AFC Bentley were in seventh heaven in Division Two.

Tettenhall overcame AFC KT Rangers 7-2 thanks in part to a hat-trick from Mark Giles and a brace by Max Hague. Goal scorers for AFC KT Rangers were Ant Kennedy and Amahl McLean.

Meanwhile, Darrell Gillett and Rob Kinsley both netted doubles on Bentley’s 7-0 victory at Black Country Blades, with Liam Smith, Jerome Samuels and an own goal accounting for the other three.

Elsewhere, Leo Head (two) and Saul Wagstaffe helped Dog & Partridge to a 3-1 victory at Belgrade, for whom Alex Ekuma scored, while RGFC defeated Bradmore Social 10-1.

Tom Piggott (three) and Luke Love (two) hit the goal trail for Old Bush Athletic Blues in their 5-1 triumph over ECC Sports in Division Three.

The other results in the division saw Dudley United win 1-0 at AFC Perton, Pendrell Arms see off ECC United 3-1 and Jungle Juice triumph 4-1 at home to Hattas.

Wednesfield RBL and Ashmore drew 2-2 in Division Four, with Michael Taylor and Dan Benbow on target for Wednesfield, and Aaron Willis scoring twice for Ashmore.

Zac Whitehouse hit a hat-trick in Navigation Inn’s 5-2 defeat of Toll House Athletic. Sam Baxter and Lee Haynes also notched.

Ryan Harper scored twice for Horse & Jockey in their 5-2 defeat at home to Minerva, while Kian Lloyd’s two goals helped Royal Oak see off Dudley Rangers United 2-1.

Meanwhile, AFC Willenhall were 2-1 winners at Barnhurst Lions.

Wolves Nations and Castlecroft ECT shared four goals and the points in a topsy-turvy game in Division Five during which both sides led.

Micel Barrett and Ashley Brown scored for Nations, while Blaine Woodstock and Chris Downing netted for Castlecroft.

Rhyce Brown bagged a brace in Wolves Pack United’s 4-0 triumph at Raytheon, with Tyrell McCalla and club chairman Gurpal Moore also on target.

Nathan Maxwell and Jaydon Bradley were both also at the double for Spartans Athletic in their 5-2 win over New Inn Wombourne. Callum Hampton grabbed their other.