New-boys Trysull get their feet straight under the table

Newcomers Trysull started life in the Beacon League Paycare Division with victory away at AFC Goldthorne on Sunday Picture: Simon Cater

Front man Benjamin Johnson opened the scoring, with Kian Burborough and Connor Stokes also finding the target.

Resolute Bloxwich needed a well-taken double from Reece Berry to secure a 4-2 win over Hagley United, who had Barbor Mohammed notching a first-half double as the visitors led 2-1 at the break.

The ever improving Brandhall were in prime form as they overcame much-fancied Trysull Athletic 4-2, helped by goals from Connor Armstrong, Jakob Burroughs,Kyle Armstrong and Lewis Davies.

AFC Sporting Gornal looked set for maximum points as they eased to a 3-0 interval lead over Wombourne Athletic, but had to settle for a point as Ben Aust grabbed a spectacular second-half two-goal salvo to see the points shared. Sedgley & Gornal West were another side mounting a second-half comeback as hosts Bushbury Hill led 2-1 at the break, but efforts from Callum O’Connall, Luke Chapman and Harry Hill saw the visitors secure the welcome points.

Gunmakers Arms and Sedgley Rangers served up an enthralling 1-1 scoreline which saw James Williams hitting an 80th-minute leveller to cancel out the Sedgley opener from the ever-reliable Jermelle Banner.

An eight-goal thriller saw Kewford and Lane Head share the spoils as Mathew Moore and Josh Marsden hit a brace apiece in reply to Lane Head singles from Jamie Wassell, Grant Winwood, John Langley and Vaughn Whitter.

AFC Broadlands took the honours in the Concentric Property Over-30s section with a resounding 5-1 win at ISSA Casuals led by two-goal Toby Sandford. Matt Wilson, Matt Brotherton and Carl Wood completed the nap hand.