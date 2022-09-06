Walsall Wood’s winning run goes on as May hits double

Walsall Wood's winning run

Sitting top of the Midland League Premier Division, Wood kept their table-topping position with a late 2-1 win over Market Drayton Town.

May put Wood ahead in the 53rd minute before Issac Shaw hit back for Drayton.

With the game finely poised, May struck for the second time with just two minutes of normal time remaining to hand Wood all three points and keep them top of the table.

Their closest rivals, AFC Wulfrunians, remain on the same points as Wood and second in the division thanks to a 4-1 win over Worcester City.

Goals from Aaron Bishop, Tom Ray, Jumaane Kyle Meggoe and Hayden Reeves gave them a comfortable victory and kept the pressure on Wood in the early stages of the season.

Elsewhere in the league action, Bewdley Town came back from a 3-1 deficit at half-time to draw 4-4 at home to Uttoxeter Town.

After the break, Bewdley even went down to 4-1 before springing their comeback. A brace from Ben Worthington, as well as goals from Alex Quaynor and Kyonn Evans, earned them an unlikely point.

Other fixtures from Premier Division clubs saw them take part in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

A dramatic draw saw Stourport Swifts earn a late replay against Lichfield City.

Jack Bailey gave Stourport the lead away at Lichfield, before the hosts fought back to equalise in the 32nd minute through Ethan Muckley.

Lichfield thought they had won it when substitute Kyren Hamilton gave them the lead in the 83rd minute but a dramatic finish saw Martin Slevin convert a 95th minute penalty for Stourport and force a replay, which will take place tonight.

Elsewhere in the cup, Lye Town were knocked out after a home defeat to Harborough Town.

The visitors took a sixth minute lead before Ryan Bridgewater equalised for Lye just 12 minutes later.

Half-way through the second half a long-range effort for Harborough proved to be the winner as Lye failed to recover.