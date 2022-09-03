Beacon Sunday League set for kick-off

The Beacon Sunday league’s 46th campaign will feature just 25 member clubs, the result of a refereeing shortage.

This time last year the league attracted over 40 teams.

League founder member and general secretary David Clinton recently confirmed that the afternoon set up would now comprise just two sections, with 15 teams contesting an open age division and ten operating in an over 30s group.

Opening fixtures for Sept 4 are: Paycare Division, AFC Bloxwich v Hagley United, AFC Goldthorne v Trysull FC, AFC Sporting Gornal v Wombourne Athletic, Brandhall Colts v Trysull Athletic, Bushbury Hill v Sedgley & Gornal United West, Gunmakers Arms v Sedgley Rangers, Kewford Eagles v Lane Head Titans, Sedgley & Gornal United East (free week).

Concentric Property Over 30s Division, Bilston Old Boys Vets v Sportsman Claregate Park Rangers Vets v MNF Allstarz Vets, HC Rangers Vets v Diffusion Vets, ISSA Casuals Vets v AFC Broadlands, Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors v AFC Willenhall Vets

The first round draw has also been made for the league’s flagship knockout competition, the Lester Charity Cup, which will be played for by teams from the Paycare division, on dates to be confirmed.